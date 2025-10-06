Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

IBPS RRB 2025: Application Correction Window Open, Know How to Make Online Changes

IBPS has opened the correction window for making changes in the application form for the RRB 2025 recruitment examination.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

IBPS RRB correction window 2025, IBPS RRB 2025 application form correction, IBPS RRB edit form 2025, IBPS RRB online form correction link, IBPS RRB application update 2025,

IBPS RRB correction window (Image: AI)

IBPS RRB Form Update: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the correction window for the RRB (RRB) 2025 application form. This window was opened today, October 6, 2025. Candidates who need to edit or update details in their application form can do so through the official website, ibps.in.

Until When Will the Correction Window Remain Open

As per the official schedule, the correction facility will remain open until October 7, 2025. Candidates will have to pay a correction fee of ₹200 (including GST) for any modifications. This fee will be applicable to all candidates, irrespective of their category. IBPS has also clarified that the correction fee, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances and cannot be adjusted for future examinations.

How to Make Corrections

Candidates can make corrections to their IBPS RRB 2025 application form by –

  • Visiting the official website, ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link for IBPS RRB 2025 Application Correction
  • Log in using your registered credentials
  • After logging in, your application form will appear on the screen
  • Make the necessary corrections and pay the correction fee
  • Submit the application form after making corrections and download a copy for future reference

Which Details Can Be Changed?

  • Name (if mistyped)
  • Father's or Mother's Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Category
  • Address or Email ID
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Educational Qualification Details

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 01:58 pm

Education News / IBPS RRB 2025: Application Correction Window Open, Know How to Make Online Changes

