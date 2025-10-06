IBPS RRB 2025: Application Correction Window Open, Know How to Make Online Changes

IBPS RRB correction window (Image: AI)
IBPS RRB Form Update: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the correction window for the RRB (RRB) 2025 application form. This window was opened today, October 6, 2025. Candidates who need to edit or update details in their application form can do so through the official website, ibps.in.
Until When Will the Correction Window Remain Open
As per the official schedule, the correction facility will remain open until October 7, 2025. Candidates will have to pay a correction fee of ₹200 (including GST) for any modifications. This fee will be applicable to all candidates, irrespective of their category. IBPS has also clarified that the correction fee, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances and cannot be adjusted for future examinations.
How to Make Corrections
Candidates can make corrections to their IBPS RRB 2025 application form by –
