IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025: Last Date to Apply for 13,294 Clerk and PO Posts Today

IBPS RRB Apply: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a bumper recruitment for Clerk and Officer positions in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. A total of 13,294 posts are to be filled this year. This includes 8,022 posts for Multipurpose Office Assistant (Clerk), 3,928 posts for Officer Scale-I, and 202 posts for Officer Scale-III. Additionally, Officer Scale-II and other specialist posts will also be filled.