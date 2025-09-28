Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025: Last Date to Apply for 13,294 Clerk and PO Posts Today

The last date to apply for 13,294 Clerk and PO posts is today. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for any reason should immediately visit ibps.in and apply online.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

IBPS RRB 2025 Vacancy

IBPS RRB 2025 Vacancy (Image: Freepik)

IBPS RRB Apply: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a bumper recruitment for Clerk and Officer positions in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. A total of 13,294 posts are to be filled this year. This includes 8,022 posts for Multipurpose Office Assistant (Clerk), 3,928 posts for Officer Scale-I, and 202 posts for Officer Scale-III. Additionally, Officer Scale-II and other specialist posts will also be filled.

Last Date for Application and Fees

The online registration process for the recruitment will conclude today, September 28, 2025. Therefore, interested candidates who have not yet filled out the form can apply immediately by visiting the official website of IBPS. Payment of the application fee is also mandatory today.

Important Dates

Registration Start: September 1, 2025

Registration Last Date: September 28, 2025

Fee Payment Last Date: September 28, 2025

Prelims Exam: November 2025

Prelims Result: December 2025/January 2026

Mains Exam: December 2025/February 2026

Information on Posts and Eligibility

Multipurpose Office Assistant (Clerk): Graduate in any discipline.

Officer Scale-I: Graduate in any stream.

General Banking Officer (Scale-II): Graduate with a minimum of 50% marks and 2 years of experience.

IT Officer Scale-II: Graduate in Electronics/Computer/IT and 1 year of experience.

CA Officer Scale-II: CA from ICAI and 1 year of experience.

Law Officer Scale-II: Graduate in Law and 2 years of experience.

Treasury Manager Scale-II: CA/MBA in Finance and 1 year of experience.

MBA Finance/Marketing Officer Scale-II: MBA in the relevant field and 1-2 years of experience.

Officer Scale-III: Graduate and a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Age Limit

Office Assistant: 18-28 years

Officer Scale-I: 18-30 years

Officer Scale-II: 21-32 years

Officer Scale-III: 21-40 years

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: ₹175

Other Categories: ₹850

Selection Process

Officer Scale-I: Prelims, Mains, Interview

Office Assistant: Prelims and Mains

Officer Scale-II/III: Written Examination and Interview

Interested candidates are advised to apply on time and start preparing for the Prelims examination after paying the fee. This recruitment is a golden opportunity to build a career in rural banking.

IBPS RRB Apply Link

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 12:59 pm

English News / Education News / IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025: Last Date to Apply for 13,294 Clerk and PO Posts Today

