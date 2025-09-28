IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025: Last Date to Apply for 13,294 Clerk and PO Posts Today

IBPS RRB 2025 Vacancy (Image: Freepik)
IBPS RRB Apply: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a bumper recruitment for Clerk and Officer positions in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. A total of 13,294 posts are to be filled this year. This includes 8,022 posts for Multipurpose Office Assistant (Clerk), 3,928 posts for Officer Scale-I, and 202 posts for Officer Scale-III. Additionally, Officer Scale-II and other specialist posts will also be filled.
The online registration process for the recruitment will conclude today, September 28, 2025. Therefore, interested candidates who have not yet filled out the form can apply immediately by visiting the official website of IBPS. Payment of the application fee is also mandatory today.
Registration Start: September 1, 2025
Registration Last Date: September 28, 2025
Fee Payment Last Date: September 28, 2025
Prelims Exam: November 2025
Prelims Result: December 2025/January 2026
Mains Exam: December 2025/February 2026
Multipurpose Office Assistant (Clerk): Graduate in any discipline.
Officer Scale-I: Graduate in any stream.
General Banking Officer (Scale-II): Graduate with a minimum of 50% marks and 2 years of experience.
IT Officer Scale-II: Graduate in Electronics/Computer/IT and 1 year of experience.
CA Officer Scale-II: CA from ICAI and 1 year of experience.
Law Officer Scale-II: Graduate in Law and 2 years of experience.
Treasury Manager Scale-II: CA/MBA in Finance and 1 year of experience.
MBA Finance/Marketing Officer Scale-II: MBA in the relevant field and 1-2 years of experience.
Officer Scale-III: Graduate and a minimum of 5 years of experience.
Office Assistant: 18-28 years
Officer Scale-I: 18-30 years
Officer Scale-II: 21-32 years
Officer Scale-III: 21-40 years
SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: ₹175
Other Categories: ₹850
Officer Scale-I: Prelims, Mains, Interview
Office Assistant: Prelims and Mains
Officer Scale-II/III: Written Examination and Interview
Interested candidates are advised to apply on time and start preparing for the Prelims examination after paying the fee. This recruitment is a golden opportunity to build a career in rural banking.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending