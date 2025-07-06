ICAI CA Final Results 2025 Released: Check Results Here

ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for the May 2025 session of the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations on 6 July 2025. All candidates can check their scores on the institute's official website, icai.nic.in or icai.org. Students will need to enter their registration number and roll number to view their results. A direct link is also provided below.
To view the results, candidates should first visit the icai.nic.in website.
Click on the 'CA May 2025 Result' link available on the website's homepage.
Enter the registration number and roll number and submit.
The result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded and saved.
Rajan Kabra, Mumbai, secured the top position with 516 marks out of 600, scoring 86%.
Nishtha Bothra secured second place with 503 marks (83.83%).
Manav Rakesh Shah secured third place with 493 marks (82.17%).
Disha Ashish Gokhru secured first place in the Intermediate examination with 513 marks out of 600 (85.5%).
Devidan Yash Sandeep secured second place with 503 marks (83.83%).
Yamish Jain and Nilay Danghi jointly secured third place with 502 marks (83.67%).
Vrinda Agrawal secured first place with 362 marks out of 400 (90.5%).
Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar secured second place with 359 marks (89.5%).
Shardul Shekhar Vichare secured third place with 358 marks (89.5%).