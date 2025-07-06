ICAI CA Final Results 2025 Released: Check Results Here

ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for the May 2025 session of the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations on 6 July 2025. All candidates can check their scores on the institute's official website, icai.nic.in or icai.org. Students will need to enter their registration number and roll number to view their results. A direct link is also provided below.