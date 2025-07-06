6 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

ICAI CA Final Results 2025 Released: Check Results Here

All candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores on the institute's official website, icai.nic.in or icai.org. Students will need to enter their registration number and roll number to view their results.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

ICAI CA Final Result 2025
ICAI CA Final Result 2025 (Image-Freepik)

ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for the May 2025 session of the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations on 6 July 2025. All candidates can check their scores on the institute's official website, icai.nic.in or icai.org. Students will need to enter their registration number and roll number to view their results. A direct link is also provided below.

How to Check Final Result 2025

To view the results, candidates should first visit the icai.nic.in website.
Click on the 'CA May 2025 Result' link available on the website's homepage.
Enter the registration number and roll number and submit.
The result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded and saved.

ICAI CA Final Result 2025 Direct Link

ICAI CA Final May 2025: List of Toppers

Rajan Kabra, Mumbai, secured the top position with 516 marks out of 600, scoring 86%.
Nishtha Bothra secured second place with 503 marks (83.83%).
Manav Rakesh Shah secured third place with 493 marks (82.17%).

ICAI CA Intermediate May 2025: Toppers

Disha Ashish Gokhru secured first place in the Intermediate examination with 513 marks out of 600 (85.5%).
Devidan Yash Sandeep secured second place with 503 marks (83.83%).
Yamish Jain and Nilay Danghi jointly secured third place with 502 marks (83.67%).

ICAI CA Foundation May 2025: Toppers

Vrinda Agrawal secured first place with 362 marks out of 400 (90.5%).
Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar secured second place with 359 marks (89.5%).
Shardul Shekhar Vichare secured third place with 358 marks (89.5%).

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 12:26 pm

English News / Education News / ICAI CA Final Results 2025 Released: Check Results Here
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.