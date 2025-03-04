scriptICAI CA Foundation Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result Now | Latest News | Patrika News
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result Now

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025: The Group I examinations for the Intermediate exam of the January session were held on 11, 13, and 15 January, while the Group II examinations were held on 17, 19, and 21 January 2025.

Mar 04, 2025

Patrika Desk

ICAI CA Foundation Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations (January 2025) on 4 March 2025. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can check their results on the official ICAI websites: icai.org and icai.nic.in.
According to the notification released by ICAI, the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations held in January 2025 were declared on 4 March. Candidates can view their results online using their registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Exam Dates

For the January session, the Group I Intermediate examinations were held on 11, 13, and 15 January, while the Group II examinations were held on 17, 19, and 21 January 2025. All examinations were conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025: How to Check Results

To check the results, first visit the official website icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Click on the ‘ICAI CA January 2025 Results’ link available on the website’s homepage.
Enter your registration number and roll number.

After submitting, your result will be displayed on the screen, which can also be downloaded.

