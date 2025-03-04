ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result Now

According to the notification released by ICAI, the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations held in January 2025 were declared on 4 March. Candidates can view their results online using their registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Exam Dates For the January session, the Group I Intermediate examinations were held on 11, 13, and 15 January, while the Group II examinations were held on 17, 19, and 21 January 2025. All examinations were conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025: How to Check Results To check the results, first visit the official website icai.org or icai.nic.in. Click on the ‘ICAI CA January 2025 Results’ link available on the website’s homepage.

Enter your registration number and roll number. After submitting, your result will be displayed on the screen, which can also be downloaded.