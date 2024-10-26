ICAI CA Results 2024 Date: CA Foundation and Inter Results to be Declared on this Day

You’ll Need These Details (ICAI CA Results 2024) To view the results, candidates will need their roll number and registration number. The CA Foundation examination was held on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, while the Intermediate Group 1 examination was held on September 12, 14, and 17, and the Intermediate Group 2 examination was held on September 19, 21, and 23.
How to Check the Result (ICAI CA Results 2024 Download)
- First, visit the official website icai.nic.in.
- Click on the relevant result link on the home page.
- Enter your roll number and registration number, and click the submit button.
- As soon as you do this, your result will appear on your screen.
- Download it for future reference.