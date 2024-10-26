scriptICAI CA Results 2024 Date: CA Foundation and Inter Results to be Declared on this Day | ICAI CA Results 2024 Date: CA Foundation and Inter Results to be Declared on this Day, Check Here | Latest News | Patrika News
ICAI CA Results 2024 Date: CA Foundation and Inter Results to be Declared on this Day

ICAI CA Results 2024 Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) may declare the results of CA Foundation and Inter on October 30.

New DelhiOct 26, 2024 / 12:11 pm

Patrika Desk

ICAI CA Results 2024 Date
ICAI CA Results 2024 Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of CA Foundation and Inter on October 30. ICAI has issued a notice in this regard. According to the notice, the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation examinations will be declared on October 30. After the results are declared, students can check them on the official website icai.nic.in .

You’ll Need These Details (ICAI CA Results 2024)

To view the results, candidates will need their roll number and registration number. The CA Foundation examination was held on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, while the Intermediate Group 1 examination was held on September 12, 14, and 17, and the Intermediate Group 2 examination was held on September 19, 21, and 23.

How to Check the Result (ICAI CA Results 2024 Download)

  • First, visit the official website icai.nic.in.
  • Click on the relevant result link on the home page.
  • Enter your roll number and registration number, and click the submit button.
  • As soon as you do this, your result will appear on your screen.
  • Download it for future reference.

