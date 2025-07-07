ICAI CA September 2025 Exam: Applications Open

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the application process for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations scheduled for September 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official ICAI website, icai.org or eservices.icai.org. The application window opened on 5 July 2025 and will close on 18 July 2025. Applications with a late fee of ₹600 will be accepted until 21 July 2025. A correction window will be open from 22 July to 24 July 2025 for applicants to amend their forms.