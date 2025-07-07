7 July 2025,

Education News

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam: Applications Open

The last date to apply is 18 July 2025. The last date to apply with a late fee (₹600) is 21 July 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam
ICAI CA September 2025 Exam(Image-Freepik)

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the application process for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations scheduled for September 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official ICAI website, icai.org or eservices.icai.org. The application window opened on 5 July 2025 and will close on 18 July 2025. Applications with a late fee of ₹600 will be accepted until 21 July 2025. A correction window will be open from 22 July to 24 July 2025 for applicants to amend their forms.

Examination Datesheet

CA Final (September 2025)
Group 1: 3, 6, and 8 September 2025
Group 2: 10, 12, and 14 September 2025

CA Intermediate (September 2025)
Group 1: 4, 7, and 9 September 2025
Group 2: 11, 13, and 15 September 2025

CA Foundation (September 2025):
Examination Dates: 16, 18, 20, and 22 September 2025

Application Fees

The application fee for the September 2025 Final CA examination is ₹1800 for one group and ₹3300 for both groups. For applications for only one group or unit (excluding Group 2), the fee is ₹1500. With a late fee, this increases to ₹2100. For both groups or units, the regular fee is ₹2700, increasing to ₹3300 with the late fee.

How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official icai.org website.
Log in using your username and password.
Carefully fill out the online form.
Pay the prescribed application fee.
Upload the necessary documents, photograph, and signature.
After confirming all information, submit the form and download and save a copy.

