ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced: Know Date and Time

Important information has been released regarding the ICAI CA September 2025 Result. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for the release of the CA September 2025 examination results. According to the official notice, the results for the CA Final and Intermediate courses will be declared on November 3, 2025, at 2 PM, while the result for the Foundation course will be announced on the same day at 5 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites of ICAI, icai.org and icai.nic.in.