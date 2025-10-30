Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced: Know Date and Time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for the release of the CA September 2025 examination results.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result

ICAI CA September 2025 Result (Image-Freepik)

Important information has been released regarding the ICAI CA September 2025 Result. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for the release of the CA September 2025 examination results. According to the official notice, the results for the CA Final and Intermediate courses will be declared on November 3, 2025, at 2 PM, while the result for the Foundation course will be announced on the same day at 5 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites of ICAI, icai.org and icai.nic.in.

When was the Exam Held?

  • CA Foundation Exam: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025
  • CA Intermediate (Group 1): September 4, 7, and 9, 2025
  • CA Intermediate (Group 2): September 11, 13, and 15, 2025
  • CA Final (Group 1): September 3, 6, and 8, 2025
  • CA Final (Group 2): September 10, 12, and 14, 2025

How to Check the Result

  • To check the result, first visit the official website icai.nic.in.
  • Click on the “CA Foundation/Intermediate/Final Result 2025” link on the homepage of the website.
  • Now, you will need to enter your registration number and roll number.
  • Upon submission, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and keep a printout safe.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 05:53 pm

English News / Education News / ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced: Know Date and Time

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

UGC Releases List of 22 Fake Universities; See the Details

Education News

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Increase in Vacancies for IBPS Clerk Recruitment, Highest Jump in This State

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025
Education News

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025
Education News

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Dates Released, Know the Full Schedule

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Dates
Education News

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

MP Police Constable Admit card 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.