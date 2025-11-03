ICAI CA September 2025 Result to be Released Today, Check Results Directly Via This Link

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the CA September exam results today, November 3, 2025. Students will be able to check their results online on the institute's official websites, icai.org and icai.nic.in. After the results are announced, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and roll number to download their scorecards. According to the official notice issued by ICAI, the results for the CA September Final and Intermediate courses will be declared at 2 PM, while the Foundation course results will be released at 5 PM.