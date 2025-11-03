ICAI CA September 2025 Result to be Released Today, Check Results Directly Via This Link

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the CA September exam results today, November 3, 2025. Students will be able to check their results online on the institute's official websites, icai.org and icai.nic.in. After the results are announced, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and roll number to download their scorecards. According to the official notice issued by ICAI, the results for the CA September Final and Intermediate courses will be declared at 2 PM, while the Foundation course results will be released at 5 PM.
Regarding the examination schedule, the ICAI CA September Foundation exams were conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025. The Intermediate Group 1 exams took place on September 4, 7, and 9, while the Group 2 exams were completed on September 11, 13, and 15. For the Final course, the Group 1 exams were held on September 3, 6, and 8, and the Group 2 exams were conducted on September 10, 12, and 14.
CA Foundation Exam: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025
CA Intermediate (Group 1): September 4, 7, and 9, 2025
CA Intermediate (Group 2): September 11, 13, and 15, 2025
CA Final (Group 1): September 3, 6, and 8, 2025
CA Final (Group 2): September 10, 12, and 14, 2025
To check the ICAI results, candidates will need to visit the ICAI website, icai.nic.in. After clicking on the relevant link, they can log in using their registration and roll numbers. Upon logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen, which can then be downloaded and saved for future reference.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending