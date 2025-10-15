ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins for Agriculture Courses: Apply by This Date

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has commenced the counselling process for admissions to UG, PG, and PhD courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates who have applied for admission to these courses can now register on the official website, icarcounseling.com. Online registration for ICAR counselling began on October 14, 2025, at 2 PM. The last date for registration, fee payment, and choice filling has been set for October 17, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 21, 2025. The counselling process will be completed in four rounds, with the first round currently underway.