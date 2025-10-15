Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins for Agriculture Courses: Apply by This Date

Candidates who have passed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) are eligible for admission to undergraduate courses in agriculture and related subjects.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration (Symbolic Image-Freepik)

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has commenced the counselling process for admissions to UG, PG, and PhD courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates who have applied for admission to these courses can now register on the official website, icarcounseling.com. Online registration for ICAR counselling began on October 14, 2025, at 2 PM. The last date for registration, fee payment, and choice filling has been set for October 17, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 21, 2025. The counselling process will be completed in four rounds, with the first round currently underway.

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) are eligible for admission to undergraduate courses in agriculture and related subjects. Payment for registration can be made via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. A non-refundable counselling fee of ₹500 will be charged.

Seat Allotment System

Through ICAR counselling, admissions will be granted to 20% of seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) in agricultural universities across the country. Additionally, 100% of seats in ICAR-NDRI Karnal, ICAR-IARI Delhi, RLBCAU Jhansi, and RPCAU Pusa will now be filled based on CUET UG scores, whereas previously these seats were filled through the AIEEA UG examination.

How to Register

  • To register, first visit the official website, icarcounseling.com.
  • Click on the “UG Counselling Registration” link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your CUET UG 2025 application number and password.
  • Fill in your personal, academic, and contact details.
  • Upload the required documents in the specified format.
  • Pay the non-refundable counselling fee of ₹500 (via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI).
  • Submit the form and download the receipt.
  • Candidates will also be required to fill out a declaration form during registration.

Oct 15, 2025

15 Oct 2025 11:28 am

