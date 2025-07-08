ICMAI CMA Foundation Results Released

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result Out: Students taking the next step towards becoming a Cost Accountant have received an important update. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results for the CMA June 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate and final exams can check their results online on the official ICMAI website, icmai.in. The registration number and password will be required to check the result. This year, Riya Poddar of Howrah secured All India Rank 1, achieving the highest marks in the CMA exam.