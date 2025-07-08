8 July 2025,

Tuesday

ICMAI CMA Foundation Results Released

The ICMAI CMA Foundation Result has been released. To pass the CMA examination, candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50% marks overall.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result
ICMAI CMA Foundation Result

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result Out: Students taking the next step towards becoming a Cost Accountant have received an important update. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results for the CMA June 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate and final exams can check their results online on the official ICMAI website, icmai.in. The registration number and password will be required to check the result. This year, Riya Poddar of Howrah secured All India Rank 1, achieving the highest marks in the CMA exam.

How to Check the ICMAI CMA Foundation Result?

First, visit the ICMAI website at icmai.in.
Click on the 'CMA Foundation Result June 2025 Scorecard' link available on the website's homepage.
Enter your registration number and password.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future reference.

Minimum Passing Marks?

To pass the CMA exam, candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and 50% marks overall. Candidates who have passed the CMA Foundation exam can now register for admission to the CMA Intermediate course. Candidates can also apply for a copy of their answer sheet.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result Direct Link

Top Five Performers

Riya Poddar
Akshat Agarwal
Mohit Das / Bhavya Agarwal
Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy
Mattpally Gayatri Shravya

