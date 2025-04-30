ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

ICSE Result 2025: How to check the results To view the result, first go to the official website cisce.org.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “Results” section.

Select your class (ICSE).

Fill in the required information such as unique ID, index number, etc.

After clicking on the submit button, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also download a printout or PDF of the result.

Students can also view the CISCE board 10th and 12th results through DigiLocker. To view the results, students will have to go to digilocker.gov.in. By logging in to this website and clicking on the result option, the result can be viewed. To view the result, students will have to log in by entering their roll number, school number, etc.