ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

ICSE and ISC Results: Students can check their results without internet access. In addition to the website, students can also view their results via SMS.

BharatApr 30, 2025 / 11:31 am

Patrika Desk

ICSE ISC Results 2025 have been released. The board has released the class 10th and 12th results on its official website. To view the results, students will have to visit the official websites cisce.org and result.cisce.org. This year, the ICSE board’s class 10 examinations were held from 18 February to 27 March 2025. The class 12 examinations were held from 13 February to 5 April 2025.

ICSE Result 2025: How to check the results

To view the result, first go to the official website cisce.org.
On the website’s homepage, click on the “Results” section.
Select your class (ICSE).
Fill in the required information such as unique ID, index number, etc.
After clicking on the submit button, your result will be displayed on the screen.
Students can also download a printout or PDF of the result.
ICSE ISC Results 2025: Results can also be viewed from DigiLocker

Students can also view the CISCE board 10th and 12th results through DigiLocker. To view the results, students will have to go to digilocker.gov.in. By logging in to this website and clicking on the result option, the result can be viewed. To view the result, students will have to log in by entering their roll number, school number, etc.

ICSE Result 2025 Link: How to check results without internet

Results can also be viewed without internet. Besides the website, students can also view their results via SMS. For this, they will have to type “ICSE” in the mobile message box, then give a space, type their seven-digit unique ID and send it to 09248082883. For example, “ICSE 1234567”. The result will be received on the mobile as a message within a few moments.

