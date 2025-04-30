ICSE Results 2025 to be declared at 11 AM: Check online or via SMS

ICSE Result 2025: How to check your result First, visit the official website cisce.org.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “Results” section.

Select your class (ICSE).

Fill in the required information such as your unique ID, index number, etc.

After clicking the submit button, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also download or print a copy of their result.

ICSE Result 2025 Link ICSE Result 2025 Link: How to check your result without internet Results can also be viewed without internet. Besides the website, students can also check their results via SMS. To do this, they need to type "ICSE", followed by a space, and then their seven-digit unique ID in their mobile message box and send it to 09248082883. For example, "ICSE 1234567". The result will be received as a message on the mobile within a few moments.