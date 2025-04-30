scriptICSE Results 2025 to be declared at 11 AM: Check online or via SMS | ICSE Results 2025 to be declared at 11 AM: Check online or via SMS | Latest News | Patrika News
BharatApr 30, 2025 / 09:45 am

Patrika Desk

ICSE Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is announcing the class 10 and 12 (ICSE) results today. The wait for students who appeared in the examination is about to end. According to official information, the results will be declared at 11 am. Students can check their results by visiting the official CISCE websites: cisce.org and result.cisce.org. This year, the ICSE board’s class 10 examinations were held from 18 February to 27 March 2025. The class 12 examinations were held from 13 February to 5 April 2025.

ICSE Result 2025: How to check your result

First, visit the official website cisce.org.
On the website’s homepage, click on the “Results” section.
Select your class (ICSE).
Fill in the required information such as your unique ID, index number, etc.
After clicking the submit button, your result will be displayed on the screen.
Students can also download or print a copy of their result.
ICSE Result 2025 Link

ICSE Result 2025 Link: How to check your result without internet

Results can also be viewed without internet. Besides the website, students can also check their results via SMS. To do this, they need to type “ICSE”, followed by a space, and then their seven-digit unique ID in their mobile message box and send it to 09248082883. For example, “ICSE 1234567”. The result will be received as a message on the mobile within a few moments.

ICSE Result: Rechecking facility

If a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for a recheck of their answer sheet. The link for rechecking will be activated on the website after the results are declared. The last date to apply for a recheck is 4 May 2025.

