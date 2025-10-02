IGNOU Admission 2025: Registration Deadline Extended for Online Courses to October 15

An important update has been released regarding IGNOU Admission 2025. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for applications for admission to the July 2025 session. Candidates can now register for admission to Online Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode programmes until October 15, 2025. IGNOU has clarified that this facility will apply to all online and distance courses, excluding certificate courses and semester-based programmes. A complete list of available online courses can be viewed on the university's website iop.ignouonline.ac.in.