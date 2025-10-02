IGNOU Admission 2025: Registration Deadline Extended for Online Courses to October 15

IGNOU Admission 2025 (Photo-Official)
An important update has been released regarding IGNOU Admission 2025. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for applications for admission to the July 2025 session. Candidates can now register for admission to Online Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode programmes until October 15, 2025. IGNOU has clarified that this facility will apply to all online and distance courses, excluding certificate courses and semester-based programmes. A complete list of available online courses can be viewed on the university's website iop.ignouonline.ac.in.
The university has stated that only those students who have access to a computer/laptop and internet facility and are comfortable studying through digital mediums should opt for online courses. No printed study material is provided for these programmes. If a candidate does not wish to study through the online medium, they can take admission to ODL mode courses through ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Eligible candidates seeking admission to IGNOU can also apply for government scholarships by visiting the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in) after their admission is confirmed. For more information and a complete list of courses, interested students can visit the official website of IGNOU.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending