IGNOU Appoints First Woman Vice-Chancellor After Four Decades

Professor Kanjilal brings over 36 years of experience in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) systems. According to a senior Ministry of Education official, "Her extensive experience in digital education, academic leadership, and institutional innovation makes her ideally suited to lead one of the world's largest open universities." She was previously serving as the acting Vice Chancellor of IGNOU. Prior to this, she served as Pro-Vice Chancellor of IGNOU from March 2021 to July 2024.