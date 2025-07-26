IGNOU Appoints First Woman Vice-Chancellor After Four Decades

For the first time since its inception, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has appointed a woman as its Vice Chancellor. Professor Uma Kanjilal has been appointed as IGNOU's first female Vice Chancellor, four decades after the university's founding.
Professor Kanjilal brings over 36 years of experience in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) systems. According to a senior Ministry of Education official, "Her extensive experience in digital education, academic leadership, and institutional innovation makes her ideally suited to lead one of the world's largest open universities." She was previously serving as the acting Vice Chancellor of IGNOU. Prior to this, she served as Pro-Vice Chancellor of IGNOU from March 2021 to July 2024.
Professor Kanjilal has held several key administrative positions at IGNOU, including:
Since 2003, Professor Uma Kanjilal has been a faculty member in Library and Information Science. She is nationally recognised for her expertise in e-learning, digital libraries, the use of ICT in libraries, and the creation of multimedia courseware. She currently serves as the National Coordinator for SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA, key digital initiatives of the Ministry of Education.