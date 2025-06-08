IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Exams in Two Shifts from June 12th, COVID Guidelines Mandatory

Examination to be held in two shifts Candidates can download the detailed datesheet from the official website. The examination will commence on 12 June and conclude on 19 July. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while the second shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

No change in examination centres IGNOU has informed students that no changes will be permitted to the examination centre. Candidates will be allotted the same centre they selected while filling out the examination form. Therefore, carefully note the examination centre and timings mentioned on the hall ticket.

IGNOU releases exam guidelines On the day of the examination, all candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid photo identity card (such as Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence). All candidates must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time. Additionally, follow all COVID-19 guidelines.