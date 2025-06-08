scriptIGNOU June 2025 TEE: Exams in Two Shifts from June 12th, COVID Guidelines Mandatory | Latest News | Patrika News
IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Exams in Two Shifts from June 12th, COVID Guidelines Mandatory

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the June Term End Examination. Candidates appearing for the exam should review the exam guidelines.

Jun 08, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the June Term End Examination. This examination is for distance learning candidates. Candidates who have filled out the examination form can download their admit cards through the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Examination to be held in two shifts

Candidates can download the detailed datesheet from the official website. The examination will commence on 12 June and conclude on 19 July. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while the second shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

No change in examination centres

IGNOU has informed students that no changes will be permitted to the examination centre. Candidates will be allotted the same centre they selected while filling out the examination form. Therefore, carefully note the examination centre and timings mentioned on the hall ticket.

IGNOU releases exam guidelines

On the day of the examination, all candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid photo identity card (such as Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence). All candidates must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time. Additionally, follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

How to download the admit card

  • First, visit the website and log in using your 10-digit enrolment number and password.
  • Then, go to the Examination section and click on the admit card link.
  • Click on this link to view and download the admit card.
The IGNOU TEE examination admit card will contain the candidate’s name, enrolment number, examination centre code and address, date, course code, shift, etc. Verify all this information carefully.

