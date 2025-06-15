IGNOU launches first Master’s programme in Home Science

IGNOU Home Science: Who can apply?Graduates in Home Science/Community Sciences, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Sciences, or any other subject are eligible to apply for this course. Students with a science background can also benefit from this course as it will guide them in applying scientific knowledge to community development. The annual fee for this master’s degree programme is ₹7000, inclusive of registration and development fees.
IGNOU: How to apply?For any queries regarding this course, you can contact the course coordinators:
Prof. Heena K. Bijli: heenakbijli@ignou.ac.in
Dr. Meenu Verma: meenuverma@ignou.ac.in