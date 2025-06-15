scriptIGNOU launches first Master’s programme in Home Science | Latest News | Patrika News
IGNOU launches first Master’s programme in Home Science

IGNOU Home Science: This course is open to all students who have graduated in Home Science/Community Sciences, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Sciences, or any other subject.

BharatJun 15, 2025 / 03:26 pm

Patrika Desk

IGNOU Home Science Admission

IGNOU Home Science Admission(Photo-Freepik)

IGNOU Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched its first master’s course in Home Science. The course is titled “MSc in Community Development and Extension Management”. This two-year course will be conducted by the School of Continuing Education in the Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode, through the English medium. It is specifically designed for graduates in Home Science, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Science, or other subjects who aspire to build careers in development or work on community development projects.
Through this course, students will gain an in-depth understanding of extension work, development communication, social and behavioural change, advocacy, resource mobilisation, participatory media, gender mainstreaming, maternal and child health, community research, and other interdisciplinary aspects of Home Science.

IGNOU Home Science: Who can apply?

Graduates in Home Science/Community Sciences, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Sciences, or any other subject are eligible to apply for this course. Students with a science background can also benefit from this course as it will guide them in applying scientific knowledge to community development. The annual fee for this master’s degree programme is ₹7000, inclusive of registration and development fees.

IGNOU: How to apply?

For any queries regarding this course, you can contact the course coordinators:
Prof. Heena K. Bijli: heenakbijli@ignou.ac.in
Dr. Meenu Verma: meenuverma@ignou.ac.in

