IGNOU launches first Master’s programme in Home Science

Through this course, students will gain an in-depth understanding of extension work, development communication, social and behavioural change, advocacy, resource mobilisation, participatory media, gender mainstreaming, maternal and child health, community research, and other interdisciplinary aspects of Home Science.

IGNOU Home Science: Who can apply? Graduates in Home Science/Community Sciences, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Sciences, or any other subject are eligible to apply for this course. Students with a science background can also benefit from this course as it will guide them in applying scientific knowledge to community development. The annual fee for this master’s degree programme is ₹7000, inclusive of registration and development fees.