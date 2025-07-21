21 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

IGNOU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins, Application Fee Details Inside

IGNOU: Candidates who qualify for UGC NET or JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) can apply as per the PhD regulations set by the University Grants Commission in 2022.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

IGNOU PhD Admission 2025
IGNOU PhD Admission 2025(Image-Freepik)

IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for PhD courses for the 2026 academic session. Interested candidates can apply online through the university's official website, ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in. The application portal is now live, and prospective candidates can fill out the forms within the stipulated timeframe. IGNOU has introduced PhD courses in a total of 24 subjects this year, encompassing fields like Science, Management, Education, Humanities, and Law. The university will conduct an entrance examination for admission to these subjects on 5 January 2026, from 2 PM to 5 PM.

IGNOU: Check Details on the Official Website

Candidates aspiring to pursue a PhD from IGNOU are advised to carefully review the detailed information and guidelines available on the IGNOU PhD Admission Portal and complete their applications on time.

IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Eligibility and Application Fee

Candidates eligible for UGC NET or JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) can apply according to the PhD regulations set by the University Grants Commission in 2022. Applicants will need to pay an application fee of ₹1000 to appear for the PhD entrance examination.

IGNOU: Reservation for Disabled Candidates

The university has reserved 5% of the total seats for candidates with disabilities (40% or more disability). However, this reservation will be considered separately from the respective categories (General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS). A combined merit list of JRF eligible candidates and other candidates with valid UGC NET scores will be prepared. This list will be in accordance with the Government of India's eligibility and reservation policies, and final selection will be based on the same.

IGNOU Admission 2025: Process for JRF Candidates

JRF eligible candidates will be selected through a walk-in-interview. The evaluation of such candidates will be 100% interview-based, comprising three sections: Research Methodology (40%), Subject Domain (40%), and Communication Skills (20%).

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 09:57 am

English News / Education News / IGNOU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins, Application Fee Details Inside
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.