IGNOU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins, Application Fee Details Inside

IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for PhD courses for the 2026 academic session. Interested candidates can apply online through the university's official website, ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in. The application portal is now live, and prospective candidates can fill out the forms within the stipulated timeframe. IGNOU has introduced PhD courses in a total of 24 subjects this year, encompassing fields like Science, Management, Education, Humanities, and Law. The university will conduct an entrance examination for admission to these subjects on 5 January 2026, from 2 PM to 5 PM.
Candidates aspiring to pursue a PhD from IGNOU are advised to carefully review the detailed information and guidelines available on the IGNOU PhD Admission Portal and complete their applications on time.
Candidates eligible for UGC NET or JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) can apply according to the PhD regulations set by the University Grants Commission in 2022. Applicants will need to pay an application fee of ₹1000 to appear for the PhD entrance examination.
The university has reserved 5% of the total seats for candidates with disabilities (40% or more disability). However, this reservation will be considered separately from the respective categories (General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS). A combined merit list of JRF eligible candidates and other candidates with valid UGC NET scores will be prepared. This list will be in accordance with the Government of India's eligibility and reservation policies, and final selection will be based on the same.
JRF eligible candidates will be selected through a walk-in-interview. The evaluation of such candidates will be 100% interview-based, comprising three sections: Research Methodology (40%), Subject Domain (40%), and Communication Skills (20%).