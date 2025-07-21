IGNOU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins, Application Fee Details Inside

The university has reserved 5% of the total seats for candidates with disabilities (40% or more disability). However, this reservation will be considered separately from the respective categories (General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS). A combined merit list of JRF eligible candidates and other candidates with valid UGC NET scores will be prepared. This list will be in accordance with the Government of India's eligibility and reservation policies, and final selection will be based on the same.