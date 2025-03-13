IGNOU Releases Admit Cards for BSc Nursing and BEd Exams

IGNOU: Exam Date and Important Instructions The B.Ed and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance examination 2025 will be held on 16 March 2025 at designated examination centres. Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid identity proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without an admit card and ID proof.

IGNOU Admit Card: How to Download the Admit Card Visit IGNOU’s official website, www.ignou.ac.in, to access your admit card. Click on the “Announcements” section available on the website’s homepage. Click on the link related to the B.Ed or BSc Nursing (Post Basic) admit card.