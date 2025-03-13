scriptIGNOU Releases Admit Cards for BSc Nursing and BEd Exams | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

IGNOU Releases Admit Cards for BSc Nursing and BEd Exams

After the examination, eligible candidates will be admitted based on seat availability. Following the release of results, selected candidates will have to participate in the counselling process and submit the prescribed fees.

BharatMar 13, 2025 / 09:04 am

Patrika Desk

IGNOU Admission

IGNOU Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the B.Ed and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance examination 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination can download their admit cards online from IGNOU’s official website, www.ignou.ac.in. The admit cards will only be available digitally; no admit cards will be sent offline.

IGNOU: Exam Date and Important Instructions

The B.Ed and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance examination 2025 will be held on 16 March 2025 at designated examination centres. Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid identity proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without an admit card and ID proof.

IGNOU Admit Card: How to Download the Admit Card

Visit IGNOU’s official website, www.ignou.ac.in, to access your admit card.

Click on the “Announcements” section available on the website’s homepage.

Click on the link related to the B.Ed or BSc Nursing (Post Basic) admit card.
Log in using your login details.

Your admit card will then be displayed on the screen.

IGNOU Admission: Participation in the Counselling Process is Mandatory

After the examination, eligible candidates will be admitted based on seat availability. After the results are released, selected candidates must participate in the counselling process and submit the prescribed fees. For more information, candidates can visit the official IGNOU website.

