IGNOU's Most Popular Courses Offer Excellent Placement Opportunities

Some Popular IGNOU Courses Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Aspiring teachers pursue this course. It takes a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years to complete. B.Ed is suitable for those wishing to enter the teaching profession. Some private schools offer placements to IGNOU students.

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

BCA is a technical course and takes 3 years to complete. The BCA course is only available in English and is best for those who want to become software developers, computer operators, system operators, etc. After this course, jobs like technical writer and tech support are available through IGNOU.

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

BBA is a management course. This course also lasts three years. After completing this course, one can find employment in management roles. Jobs in customer support, data entry operator, call centre, and management are available.

MBA/MCA

MBA and MCA are both master’s level courses. Both courses take two years to complete. If you haven’t graduated in a computer subject, you may have to spend three years for MCA. After completing these two courses, one can get good jobs in the technical field. Placements are also available through IGNOU.