IGNOU's Most Popular Courses Offer Excellent Placement Opportunities

IGNOU conducts placement drives at its various centres across the country to help students find employment. Many students participate and secure jobs.

BharatFeb 24, 2025 / 10:14 pm

Patrika Desk

IGNOU

IGNOU

IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University): Millions of students enroll in IGNOU, the world’s largest university, every year. Approximately 8 to 10 lakh students seek admission annually. The university offers over 300 courses across various schools, all delivered through distance learning. Students study from different centres across the country. But do you know which is IGNOU’s most popular course or which course offers the best placements? We are going to tell you about some such courses that can lead to excellent placements after completing them from IGNOU.

Some Popular IGNOU Courses

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)
Aspiring teachers pursue this course. It takes a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years to complete. B.Ed is suitable for those wishing to enter the teaching profession. Some private schools offer placements to IGNOU students.
Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)
BCA is a technical course and takes 3 years to complete. The BCA course is only available in English and is best for those who want to become software developers, computer operators, system operators, etc. After this course, jobs like technical writer and tech support are available through IGNOU.
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
BBA is a management course. This course also lasts three years. After completing this course, one can find employment in management roles. Jobs in customer support, data entry operator, call centre, and management are available.
MBA/MCA
MBA and MCA are both master’s level courses. Both courses take two years to complete. If you haven’t graduated in a computer subject, you may have to spend three years for MCA. After completing these two courses, one can get good jobs in the technical field. Placements are also available through IGNOU.

IGNOU’s Placement Record

IGNOU conducts placement drives for students at its various centres. Many students participate and secure jobs. Job postings include customer support, data entry operator, call centre, and management roles. According to various academic websites, the placement data from previous years shows that in 2023-24, approximately 577 students were placed in different colleges. This placement was for 1-year diploma courses. More than 6,000 students were placed in 3-year courses, while over 2,000 students were placed in 3-year courses in 2022-23.

