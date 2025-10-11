IIM Udaipur Launches BBA Course for 12th Pass Students, Admission Based on Board Marks

IIM Udaipur BBA Course 2026 (Image Source: Chatgpt)
IIM Udaipur BBA Course 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur is set to launch a new undergraduate course, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), in Hindi from July 1, 2026. The institute is ranked 21st under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Unlike other IIMs such as Indore, Rohtak, and Ranchi, which offer integrated programmes in BBA and MBA, also known as the Integrated Programme Management (IPM), Udaipur's course will be the first to be offered in the Hindi language.
All students who have passed Class 12 are eligible for this course. The professor overseeing this course stated that students who have passed from Indian boards, regardless of their stream, are eligible for the three-year Hindi course. There is no entrance examination for this course. Only the CGPA or Class 12 marks will be considered for admission.
The teaching will be bilingual, with professors using both English and Hindi during video lectures and live classes. Additionally, the study material for the online BBA course will also be available in two languages.
This course does not guarantee internship or placement opportunities for students. Placements are primarily for the MBA students of IIMs. If you look at other IPM courses as well, they do not promise placements. Since this course is online and students are not attending in person, placements will not be provided to students.
The three-year online BBA course also offers students the option to continue their studies until the fourth year. If a student continues their studies until the fourth year, they will receive a BBA (Honours) degree from IIM Udaipur. He mentioned that as per the National Education Policy 2020, there is no limit on student admissions, and candidates will also have the facility to drop out of the course mid-way.
In the first year, students will have to pay ₹50,000, which will increase to ₹1 lakh in the second year and ₹1.5 lakh in the third year, making the total fee for the three-year online course ₹3 lakh.
