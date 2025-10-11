IIM Udaipur Launches BBA Course for 12th Pass Students, Admission Based on Board Marks

IIM Udaipur BBA Course 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur is set to launch a new undergraduate course, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), in Hindi from July 1, 2026. The institute is ranked 21st under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Unlike other IIMs such as Indore, Rohtak, and Ranchi, which offer integrated programmes in BBA and MBA, also known as the Integrated Programme Management (IPM), Udaipur's course will be the first to be offered in the Hindi language.