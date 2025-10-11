Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IIM Udaipur Launches BBA Course for 12th Pass Students, Admission Based on Board Marks

IIM Udaipur has announced the launch of a new BBA course for students who have passed Class 12. The special feature of this course is that admission will be based on Class 12 marks, meaning no entrance exam will be required.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

IIM Udaipur BBA Course 2026, IIM Udaipur BBA admission, IIM Udaipur undergraduate program, IIM Udaipur 12th marks based admission, IIM Udaipur online BBA,

IIM Udaipur BBA Course 2026 (Image Source: Chatgpt)

IIM Udaipur BBA Course 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur is set to launch a new undergraduate course, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), in Hindi from July 1, 2026. The institute is ranked 21st under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Unlike other IIMs such as Indore, Rohtak, and Ranchi, which offer integrated programmes in BBA and MBA, also known as the Integrated Programme Management (IPM), Udaipur's course will be the first to be offered in the Hindi language.

Who can take admission

All students who have passed Class 12 are eligible for this course. The professor overseeing this course stated that students who have passed from Indian boards, regardless of their stream, are eligible for the three-year Hindi course. There is no entrance examination for this course. Only the CGPA or Class 12 marks will be considered for admission.

Studies will be in two languages

The teaching will be bilingual, with professors using both English and Hindi during video lectures and live classes. Additionally, the study material for the online BBA course will also be available in two languages.

No placement

This course does not guarantee internship or placement opportunities for students. Placements are primarily for the MBA students of IIMs. If you look at other IPM courses as well, they do not promise placements. Since this course is online and students are not attending in person, placements will not be provided to students.

No limit on admission

The three-year online BBA course also offers students the option to continue their studies until the fourth year. If a student continues their studies until the fourth year, they will receive a BBA (Honours) degree from IIM Udaipur. He mentioned that as per the National Education Policy 2020, there is no limit on student admissions, and candidates will also have the facility to drop out of the course mid-way.

What will be the fee

In the first year, students will have to pay ₹50,000, which will increase to ₹1 lakh in the second year and ₹1.5 lakh in the third year, making the total fee for the three-year online course ₹3 lakh.

Education News

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 11:26 am

IIM Udaipur Launches BBA Course for 12th Pass Students, Admission Based on Board Marks

