Education News

IIMC to Offer PhD Programme

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will now be accepting admissions for PhD courses. Read the full story.

May 17, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

IIMC PhD Course: Big news for those studying at IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication). Admissions will now be offered for PhD courses at IIMC. The institute shared a notice on X regarding this. This post announced that IIMC will launch PhD programmes in Mass Communication and Journalism from the upcoming academic year. However, no details regarding the admission process have been shared yet.

IIMC shared information on X regarding this. The institute’s post stated, “Finally, PhD at IIMC!! Glad to share that IIMC shall launch its PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism Prog. from the coming academic year. Rules for the same have been notified today. Details of the admission process to be announced in due course.”
— Indian Institute of Mass Communication (@IIMC_India) May 16, 2025

Meeting Chaired by Vice-Chancellor Approves PhD Programme

A PhD course has been introduced for media students at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rules have been formulated for this, effective from 16 May 2025. These rules were approved in the 151st Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of IIMC.

The IIMC notice states that PhD courses will be introduced for media students from the next academic year. All criteria and rules for this programme have been finalised and approved by the Vice-Chancellor.

IIMC PhD Course Eligibility

Candidates who have completed a one-year/two-semester Master’s degree programme (four-year/eight-semester Bachelor’s degree) in Journalism and Mass Communication are eligible to apply. Candidates with a three-year Bachelor’s degree programme in Social Sciences and related subjects, followed by a two-year/four-semester Master’s degree in Mass Communication/Journalism and/or a related field, are also eligible. Please refer to the official notice for detailed information.

Deemed University Status Granted Last Year

For your information, in 2024, IIMC was granted deemed university status. Subsequently, information emerged about the launch of two postgraduate degree courses for the 2024-25 session: ‘Media Business Studies’ and ‘Strategic Communication’. Before this, only UG and PG diploma courses related to Mass Communication and Journalism were offered.

