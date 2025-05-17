IIMC to Offer PhD Programme

IIMC Tweet IIMC shared information on X regarding this. The institute’s post stated, “Finally, PhD at IIMC!! Glad to share that IIMC shall launch its PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism Prog. from the coming academic year. Rules for the same have been notified today. Details of the admission process to be announced in due course.”

Finally, Ph.D. at IIMC!! Glad to share that IIMC shall launch its Ph.D. in Mass Communication and Journalism Prog. from the coming academic year. Rules for the same have been notified today. Details of admission process to be announced in due course. https://t.co/2NC24kABV2 pic.twitter.com/vk67As6GJd — Indian Institute of Mass Communication (@IIMC_India) May 16, 2025 Meeting Chaired by Vice-Chancellor Approves PhD Programme A PhD course has been introduced for media students at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rules have been formulated for this, effective from 16 May 2025. These rules were approved in the 151st Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of IIMC.

IIMC Notice The IIMC notice states that PhD courses will be introduced for media students from the next academic year. All criteria and rules for this programme have been finalised and approved by the Vice-Chancellor.

IIMC PhD Course Eligibility Candidates who have completed a one-year/two-semester Master's degree programme (four-year/eight-semester Bachelor's degree) in Journalism and Mass Communication are eligible to apply. Candidates with a three-year Bachelor's degree programme in Social Sciences and related subjects, followed by a two-year/four-semester Master's degree in Mass Communication/Journalism and/or a related field, are also eligible. Please refer to the official notice for detailed information.