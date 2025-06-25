scriptIISER IAT 2025 Results Released: Download Scorecards and Counselling Details | Latest News | Patrika News
IISER IAT 2025 Results Released: Download Scorecards and Counselling Details

The IISER IAT 2025 results have been officially announced. Students can download their scorecards from iiseradmission.in. Details regarding counselling dates and important instructions are also available.

Jun 25, 2025 / 04:44 pm

Patrika Desk

IISER IAT 2025 Result Declared (Image: Gemini)

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the results for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now view and download their scorecards from the official website, iiseradmission.in. To check their results, students will need their login details: user ID and password.

All Candidates Receive Ranks, but Admission Not Guaranteed

According to the official notification released by IISER, all candidates who scored at least one mark in the exam have been given a rank. However, the institute has clarified that receiving a rank does not guarantee admission. Merit, seat availability, and other selection criteria will play a crucial role in the admission process.

How to Check the IISER IAT 2025 Result

1. Visit the website iiseradmission.in.

2. Click on the ‘IAT 2025 Result’ link on the homepage.

3. Enter your user ID and password.

4. Your result and rank card will be displayed on the screen.
5. Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.

IISER IAT 2025 Counselling Process Begins June 26th

Following the release of the IISER IAT results, preparations for the counselling process have begun. The registration process will commence on June 26th at 5 PM. Students can fill out their academic preference forms until July 3rd at 5 PM. After this, students will receive seat allotment offers. Students must accept or reject the offer within the given timeframe. Failure to respond or rejection of the offer will result in exclusion from further counselling.

Exam Held in May

The IISER IAT 2025 exam was conducted in May as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Successful candidates through this exam will be eligible for admission to 5-year BS-MS (dual degree), 4-year BS, and B.Tech programmes at IISER institutes across the country. These programmes are offered at the IISER campuses in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

