IISER IAT 2025 Results Released: Download Scorecards and Counselling Details

All Candidates Receive Ranks, but Admission Not Guaranteed According to the official notification released by IISER, all candidates who scored at least one mark in the exam have been given a rank. However, the institute has clarified that receiving a rank does not guarantee admission. Merit, seat availability, and other selection criteria will play a crucial role in the admission process.

How to Check the IISER IAT 2025 Result 1. Visit the website iiseradmission.in. 2. Click on the ‘IAT 2025 Result’ link on the homepage. 3. Enter your user ID and password. 4. Your result and rank card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference. IISER IAT 2025 Counselling Process Begins June 26th Following the release of the IISER IAT results, preparations for the counselling process have begun. The registration process will commence on June 26th at 5 PM. Students can fill out their academic preference forms until July 3rd at 5 PM. After this, students will receive seat allotment offers. Students must accept or reject the offer within the given timeframe. Failure to respond or rejection of the offer will result in exclusion from further counselling.