Education News

IIT BHU Launches AI Certificate Course for 2025

This course has a capacity of 50 candidates. External candidates will be provided accommodation on campus, for which a fixed fee will be payable.

Jun 17, 2025 / 04:36 pm

Patrika Desk

IIT BHU: A special GIAN (Guest Faculty Invited for a Nationally Important Course) course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning is being launched at IIT BHU, Varanasi. This programme, organised by the institute’s Civil Engineering department, will run from 7 July to 18 July 2025. The registration process has begun via an online Google Form. Applications can be submitted until 2 July.

Fees

IIT BHU Students: ₹500
Students from other institutions: ₹1800
Teachers/Professors: ₹5900
Participants from Indian industries and research organisations: ₹11800
International Students: $350 (approximately ₹30,000)
Other international participants (non-students): ₹42,000

Course Highlights

This course will train candidates from the fundamentals of AI to its practical applications. Key course topics include:
Principles and Applications of AI
Machine Learning Algorithms
Data Collection and Sensor Based Input
Data Pre-Processing and Feature Extraction
AI Models for Structural Health Monitoring
AI Models Developed from Biological Inspiration
Real Time Structural Health Monitoring
Meta-Learning Based Monitoring System
The course has a capacity of 50 participants. Accommodation on campus will be arranged for external candidates, for which a separate fee will apply.
International faculty will also be invited for this programme, providing participants with global-level knowledge and training. This course presents an excellent opportunity for students, researchers, and professionals interested in this field.

