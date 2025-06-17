IIT BHU Launches AI Certificate Course for 2025

Fees IIT BHU Students: ₹500

Students from other institutions: ₹1800

Teachers/Professors: ₹5900

Participants from Indian industries and research organisations: ₹11800

International Students: $350 (approximately ₹30,000)

Other international participants (non-students): ₹42,000 Course Highlights This course will train candidates from the fundamentals of AI to its practical applications. Key course topics include:

Principles and Applications of AI

Machine Learning Algorithms

Data Collection and Sensor Based Input

Data Pre-Processing and Feature Extraction

AI Models for Structural Health Monitoring

AI Models Developed from Biological Inspiration

Real Time Structural Health Monitoring

Meta-Learning Based Monitoring System

Other Important Information

The course has a capacity of 50 participants. Accommodation on campus will be arranged for external candidates, for which a separate fee will apply. Further details and the application link can be found in the notification.