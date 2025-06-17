IIT BHU Launches AI Certificate Course for 2025

FeesIIT BHU Students: ₹500
Students from other institutions: ₹1800
Teachers/Professors: ₹5900
Participants from Indian industries and research organisations: ₹11800
International Students: $350 (approximately ₹30,000)
Other international participants (non-students): ₹42,000
Course HighlightsThis course will train candidates from the fundamentals of AI to its practical applications. Key course topics include:
Machine Learning Algorithms
Data Collection and Sensor Based Input
Data Pre-Processing and Feature Extraction
AI Models for Structural Health Monitoring
AI Models Developed from Biological Inspiration
Real Time Structural Health Monitoring
Meta-Learning Based Monitoring System
Other Important Information