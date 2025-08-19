IIT Bombay Launches AI Tools Certificate Course for Women

IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) regularly launches several certificate courses covering various technologies and catering to different professionals and students. The Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship (DSSE) at the Mumbai-based IIT Bombay has announced a special online course for women. This introductory course is designed to train professionals, entrepreneurs, and managers in the professional application of Generative AI. The course is titled “GenAI for Business: A Hands-On Introduction”. This online course will be held from 11 to 13 September 2025, with the registration deadline set for 9 September.