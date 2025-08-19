Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IIT Bombay Launches AI Tools Certificate Course for Women

According to IIT Bombay, this three-day certificate program will provide candidates with practical experience using tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Co-Pilot, DALLE, Perplexity, Flux1, Grok, and Notebook LM.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay (Image: Patrika)

IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) regularly launches several certificate courses covering various technologies and catering to different professionals and students. The Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship (DSSE) at the Mumbai-based IIT Bombay has announced a special online course for women. This introductory course is designed to train professionals, entrepreneurs, and managers in the professional application of Generative AI. The course is titled “GenAI for Business: A Hands-On Introduction”. This online course will be held from 11 to 13 September 2025, with the registration deadline set for 9 September.

AI-related Technology to be Taught

According to the institute, this three-day certificate program will provide candidates with practical experience using tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Co-Pilot, DALLE, Perplexity, Flux1, Grok, and Notebook LM. It will offer learning opportunities through live demos, exercises, and case studies. The course is designed to ensure candidates gain a thorough understanding of the technology.

Survey on Students' Learning Habits

IIT Bombay also conducted a survey to gather data on students' learning habits. This report, titled “Senior Survey 2025”, was released by the institute's official student media body, Insight. The survey included 282 students, with 272 responding on how they acquire new skills. Of these, 118 students opted for online platforms (such as Coursera), while 65 students reported using ChatGPT. Only 9 students cited library books as their primary learning resource.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 04:12 pm

English News / Education News / IIT Bombay Launches AI Tools Certificate Course for Women
