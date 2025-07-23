IIT Bombay Launches New Certificate Courses in Cyber Security and Software Development

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has launched two new professional certificate courses under its Computer Science and Engineering department's 'Trust Lab' initiative. These courses are specifically designed for working professionals and those preparing to enter the industry, aiming to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical, real-world skills.
The courses are offered across two distinct tracks: Cybersecurity and Software Development. Students can choose one of these tracks.
Each track comprises multiple courses. Successful completion of three courses within a chosen track will earn students a professional certificate from IIT Bombay.
Applicants for these courses may include:
Admission will be based on the course, but priority will be given to those intending to complete the full certificate track or those already working in the industry.
This track covers digital security technologies, including cryptography, network security, and web security. The course will prepare students to handle real-world cyber threats.
This track progresses from foundational system-level understanding to full-stack web development and cloud development. Key topics include:
The program will be delivered online, incorporating video lectures, weekend live sessions, and lab work. Students should allocate 8-10 hours per week.
Upon completion, an offline examination will be conducted at IIT Bombay, contributing 75% to the final grade. The remaining 25% will be based on smaller tests and assignments throughout the course.
A course completion certificate will be awarded for each completed course. A professional certificate will be granted upon successful completion of three courses within a single track.
Students can complete the certificate at their own pace, one course at a time. The maximum duration for course completion is two years, with one year considered ideal.
Applications are submitted via a Google Form. Selection will be based on the Statement of Purpose (SOP), academic transcripts, and technical experience. The Google Form link will be available on the official IIT Bombay website (www.iitb.ac.in) or the Trust Lab course page. Interested candidates can apply directly through this link.
Required Documents: