Education News

IIT Bombay Launches New Certificate Courses in Cyber Security and Software Development

IIT Bombay has launched two new professional certificate courses in cybersecurity and software development. This article will provide details about the courses.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

IIT Bombay New Course 2025
IIT Bombay New Course 2025 (Image: IIT Bombay/FB Page)

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has launched two new professional certificate courses under its Computer Science and Engineering department's 'Trust Lab' initiative. These courses are specifically designed for working professionals and those preparing to enter the industry, aiming to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical, real-world skills.

Two Specialisation Tracks Offered

The courses are offered across two distinct tracks: Cybersecurity and Software Development. Students can choose one of these tracks.

  • Professional Certificate in Cybersecurity
  • Professional Certificate in Software Development

Each track comprises multiple courses. Successful completion of three courses within a chosen track will earn students a professional certificate from IIT Bombay.

Eligibility

Applicants for these courses may include:

  • Professionals with a 3- or 4-year degree in Computer Science or Engineering
  • Third- or fourth-year undergraduate students
  • Postgraduate students in related fields
  • Faculty members from universities and colleges

Admission will be based on the course, but priority will be given to those intending to complete the full certificate track or those already working in the industry.

Cybersecurity Track Curriculum

This track covers digital security technologies, including cryptography, network security, and web security. The course will prepare students to handle real-world cyber threats.

Software Development Track Curriculum

This track progresses from foundational system-level understanding to full-stack web development and cloud development. Key topics include:

  • Fundamentals of Unix and Frontend
  • Use of MERN Stack and Apache/Nginx
  • Building applications on the cloud with Django, React, and Docker

Learning Methodology and Examinations

The program will be delivered online, incorporating video lectures, weekend live sessions, and lab work. Students should allocate 8-10 hours per week.

Upon completion, an offline examination will be conducted at IIT Bombay, contributing 75% to the final grade. The remaining 25% will be based on smaller tests and assignments throughout the course.

Flexible Learning with Certification

A course completion certificate will be awarded for each completed course. A professional certificate will be granted upon successful completion of three courses within a single track.

Students can complete the certificate at their own pace, one course at a time. The maximum duration for course completion is two years, with one year considered ideal.

Admission Process and Required Documents

Applications are submitted via a Google Form. Selection will be based on the Statement of Purpose (SOP), academic transcripts, and technical experience. The Google Form link will be available on the official IIT Bombay website (www.iitb.ac.in) or the Trust Lab course page. Interested candidates can apply directly through this link.

Required Documents:

  • Copy of degree or mark sheet
  • Proof of programming skills
  • College or employment ID card
  • SOP and, if possible, a letter of reference

Jul 23, 2025

23 Jul 2025 04:47 pm

English News / Education News / IIT Bombay Launches New Certificate Courses in Cyber Security and Software Development
