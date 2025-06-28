IIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle Field

IIT Bombay: 18-Month Course IIT Bombay has launched an 18-month online PG diploma course on e-mobility (electric vehicles) starting this year. This course aims to make students and professionals experts in technologies related to electric vehicles. It has been developed in collaboration with the Edtech company Great Learning.

IIT Bombay Diploma Course Eligibility Requirements Students holding a BE or BTech degree can apply for this course. In addition, those with a four-year BSc or BS degree are also eligible to apply. Students with an MTech, MSc, or MS degree can also apply for admission to this course. However, the application process for this year has already ended, so interested candidates can apply next year.

By joining this PG diploma course at IIT Bombay, students and professionals can gain a good understanding of subjects such as electric vehicle design, battery technology, electrical drives and power electronics, subsystem modelling, battery degradation, and EV charger control systems.