scriptIIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle Field | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

IIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle Field

IIT Bombay has launched an 18-month online PG diploma course on e-mobility (electric vehicles) starting this year.

Jun 28, 2025 / 05:20 pm

Patrika Desk

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay: The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is rapidly increasing in India and many countries worldwide. To meet this growing demand, the EV industry is developing rapidly. In India, major companies like Mahindra, Suzuki, and Tata have already launched electric vehicles or are in the process of doing so. Given this rapid growth, it’s clear that there are excellent career opportunities in the electric vehicle sector. Keeping this in mind, IIT Bombay has launched an online postgraduate diploma course on electric vehicles. This course will provide students and professionals interested in this field with the necessary skills and knowledge.

IIT Bombay: 18-Month Course

IIT Bombay has launched an 18-month online PG diploma course on e-mobility (electric vehicles) starting this year. This course aims to make students and professionals experts in technologies related to electric vehicles. It has been developed in collaboration with the Edtech company Great Learning.
IIT Bombay Diploma Course

Eligibility Requirements

Students holding a BE or BTech degree can apply for this course. In addition, those with a four-year BSc or BS degree are also eligible to apply. Students with an MTech, MSc, or MS degree can also apply for admission to this course. However, the application process for this year has already ended, so interested candidates can apply next year.
By joining this PG diploma course at IIT Bombay, students and professionals can gain a good understanding of subjects such as electric vehicle design, battery technology, electrical drives and power electronics, subsystem modelling, battery degradation, and EV charger control systems.

News / Education News / IIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle Field

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

Narayanpur

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

in 2 hours

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

Special

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

1 hour ago

8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

National News

8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

in 2 hours

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

4 hours ago

Latest Education News

CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

Education News

CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

in 5 hours

IIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle Field

Education News

IIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle Field

in 4 hours

Railway Recruitment Board Announces 6238 Technician Vacancies

Education News

Railway Recruitment Board Announces 6238 Technician Vacancies

in 4 hours

IIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed

Education News

IIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.