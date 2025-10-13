Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

IIT Bombay Scholarships: Dreams of Studying at IIT Will Come True with These Two Scholarships

IIT Bombay offers various scholarships every year, two of which are particularly a boon for economically weaker students.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

IIT Bombay Scholarship 2025, IIT Bombay scholarships, IIT scholarships for students, IIT Bombay financial aid, IIT Bombay fee waiver, IIT Bombay education support, Scholarships for IIT students, How to get scholarship in IIT Bombay,

IIT Bombay Scholarship Programs (Image Source: Chatgpt)

IIT Bombay Scholarships For Students: Every Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) facilitates a variety of scholarships to support students who demonstrate academic excellence or come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. IIT Bombay offers the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship and a free mess facility for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students.

Rules for Receiving Scholarships

Students should note that upon receiving an institute scholarship, they cannot accept any other scholarship from government, semi-government, or private sources. If a student has received or applied for any other scholarship, they must disclose this information at the time of application.

Benefits of Scholarships

The MCM scholarship is designed to assist students who exhibit both academic merit and financial need. According to the institute's academic office, approximately 25 percent of admitted undergraduate students are eligible for this benefit. Under the scholarship, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds can receive tuition fee waivers and a monthly stipend, provided they meet specific academic and income criteria.

Criteria for Scholarships

Eligibility requires parental income to be below a specified limit and good academic performance, typically measured by JEE rank or internal performance metrics. To retain the scholarship, students must maintain a minimum SPI/CPI of 6.0 and avoid academic backlogs.

Scholarship Amounts

Students from families with an annual income of up to ₹1 lakh will receive a full tuition fee waiver along with a scholarship of ₹40,000 per year. Female students in this category are also eligible for an additional ₹10,000 per year as a female merit scholarship. For students with an annual income between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh, the tuition fee is also waived. They will receive an annual scholarship of ₹30,000, while female students will receive an additional ₹10,000 merit scholarship. Families with incomes ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh will benefit from a full tuition fee waiver and an annual scholarship of ₹20,000. Female students in this category will continue to receive the ₹10,000 per year female merit scholarship.

IIT Bombay's Free Mess Facility

IIT Bombay provides a free mess facility to undergraduate students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Under this facility, eligible students are exempted from the basic mess charges, entitling them to free meals. This support package also includes tuition fee waivers, hostel fee waivers, and a monthly pocket allowance of ₹500.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 01:03 pm

English News / Education News / IIT Bombay Scholarships: Dreams of Studying at IIT Will Come True with These Two Scholarships

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee Extends Choice Filling Window, Know New Deadline

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025, NEET UG choice filling 2025, MCC counselling extended date, NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, MCC NEET UG registration,
Education News

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced by NTA

UGC NET December 2025, UGC NET 2025 exam date, NTA UGC NET notification 2025, UGC NET application form 2025, UGC NET registration 2025, How to apply for UGC NET 2025,
Education News

BTSC Recruitment 2025: Over 700 Dental Hygienist Vacancies Announced in Bihar

BTSC Recruitment 2025
Education News

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Download Here, Exam Starts October 14, Know Guidelines

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Education News

Schools to Accept UPI Payments for Fees, Education Ministry Writes to States and Union Territories

UPI Payment in Schools
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.