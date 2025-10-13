IIT Bombay Scholarships: Dreams of Studying at IIT Will Come True with These Two Scholarships

Students from families with an annual income of up to ₹1 lakh will receive a full tuition fee waiver along with a scholarship of ₹40,000 per year. Female students in this category are also eligible for an additional ₹10,000 per year as a female merit scholarship. For students with an annual income between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh, the tuition fee is also waived. They will receive an annual scholarship of ₹30,000, while female students will receive an additional ₹10,000 merit scholarship. Families with incomes ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh will benefit from a full tuition fee waiver and an annual scholarship of ₹20,000. Female students in this category will continue to receive the ₹10,000 per year female merit scholarship.