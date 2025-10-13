IIT Bombay Scholarships: Dreams of Studying at IIT Will Come True with These Two Scholarships

IIT Bombay Scholarship Programs (Image Source: Chatgpt)
IIT Bombay Scholarships For Students: Every Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) facilitates a variety of scholarships to support students who demonstrate academic excellence or come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. IIT Bombay offers the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship and a free mess facility for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students.
Students should note that upon receiving an institute scholarship, they cannot accept any other scholarship from government, semi-government, or private sources. If a student has received or applied for any other scholarship, they must disclose this information at the time of application.
The MCM scholarship is designed to assist students who exhibit both academic merit and financial need. According to the institute's academic office, approximately 25 percent of admitted undergraduate students are eligible for this benefit. Under the scholarship, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds can receive tuition fee waivers and a monthly stipend, provided they meet specific academic and income criteria.
Eligibility requires parental income to be below a specified limit and good academic performance, typically measured by JEE rank or internal performance metrics. To retain the scholarship, students must maintain a minimum SPI/CPI of 6.0 and avoid academic backlogs.
Students from families with an annual income of up to ₹1 lakh will receive a full tuition fee waiver along with a scholarship of ₹40,000 per year. Female students in this category are also eligible for an additional ₹10,000 per year as a female merit scholarship. For students with an annual income between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh, the tuition fee is also waived. They will receive an annual scholarship of ₹30,000, while female students will receive an additional ₹10,000 merit scholarship. Families with incomes ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh will benefit from a full tuition fee waiver and an annual scholarship of ₹20,000. Female students in this category will continue to receive the ₹10,000 per year female merit scholarship.
IIT Bombay provides a free mess facility to undergraduate students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Under this facility, eligible students are exempted from the basic mess charges, entitling them to free meals. This support package also includes tuition fee waivers, hostel fee waivers, and a monthly pocket allowance of ₹500.
