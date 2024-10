IIT Delhi has launched a special course in Health Care Technology, last chance to apply today

How to Apply (IIT Delhi)

Career Courses In IIT Delhi

To apply for this course, candidates need to register on ecampus.iitd.ac.in/PGADM/login and then fill out the form.According to the information received, the first batch of this course launched by IIT Delhi will start in January 2025. This program aims to bridge the gap between medicine and engineering. This course has been designed for professionals in the medical field. With this course from IIT Delhi, health professionals will gain knowledge about the use of modern technology in the medical field.