IIT Delhi has launched a special course in Health Care Technology, last chance to apply today

IIT Delhi New Course: IIT Delhi has started a special program in Health Care Technology. Today is the last date to apply for it.

New DelhiOct 25, 2024 / 02:54 pm

Patrika Desk

IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi New Course: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi’s Centre for Biomedical Engineering has launched a Master of Science (Research) program in ‘Health Care Technology’. The registration process for this program is ongoing, and today is the last date to apply.

How to Apply (IIT Delhi)

To apply for this course, candidates need to register on ecampus.iitd.ac.in/PGADM/login and then fill out the form.

Career Courses In IIT Delhi

According to the information received, the first batch of this course launched by IIT Delhi will start in January 2025. This program aims to bridge the gap between medicine and engineering. This course has been designed for professionals in the medical field. With this course from IIT Delhi, health professionals will gain knowledge about the use of modern technology in the medical field.

Special features of this Course

  • After completing this program, you can also pursue a PhD from IIT Delhi.
  • The most special thing about this program is its flexibility. Health sector professionals can continue their daily practice while studying at IIT Delhi. This has been done so that doctors can continue to take care of their patients while learning.
  • This course has been designed according to scientific research and experimentation.
  • Candidates who get admission to this program will also receive high-value fellowships and stipends.

The research will get a boost

Providing information about this, Professor Neetu Singh of IIT Delhi said that IIT Delhi envisions creating world-class human resources that can not only boost start-up culture and industrial production but also promote high-quality scientific research in biomedical science and engineering.

