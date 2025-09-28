IIT Indore to Expand with Rs 624 Crore Investment

IIT Indore (Image: Patrika)
Under the third phase of infrastructure development, IIT Indore will be expanded at a cost of ₹624.57 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone virtually through video conferencing from Odisha. Now, advanced equipment will be procured along with the construction of state-of-the-art academic buildings, residential facilities, and general and utility services. Odisha Governor Kambhampti Hari Babu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi were present at the event.
A foundation stone laying ceremony for infrastructure projects for capacity expansion at IIT was held. The Prime Minister joined virtually as part of the Seva Pakhwada campaign. Cabinet Minister for Water Resources Department, Tulsiram Silawat, representing Madhya Pradesh on behalf of the Chief Minister, attended the ceremony in Indore. Under the third phase, approved through the Higher Education Funding Agency, an academic pod, lecture hall complex, industrial research park, design department, residential complex, student activity centre, and visitor's hostel are to be constructed.
Minister Silawat stated that it is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that IIT Indore is expanding its capacity with visionary projects. IIT has done commendable work in mapping over 1000 kilometres of the Narmada basin and for water conservation on campus. Work is also being done at IIT for the rejuvenation of the Kanh and Gambhir rivers for the Simhastha Mahaparva 2028. The institute has developed 9 water conservation units on its campus for rainwater harvesting, wildlife conservation, and biodiversity improvement.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending