IIT Indore to Expand with Rs 624 Crore Investment

Minister Silawat stated that it is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that IIT Indore is expanding its capacity with visionary projects. IIT has done commendable work in mapping over 1000 kilometres of the Narmada basin and for water conservation on campus. Work is also being done at IIT for the rejuvenation of the Kanh and Gambhir rivers for the Simhastha Mahaparva 2028. The institute has developed 9 water conservation units on its campus for rainwater harvesting, wildlife conservation, and biodiversity improvement.