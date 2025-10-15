Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IIT Kanpur Launches Online MTech, MSc, and PG Diploma Courses for Remote Learning

IIT Kanpur has launched new online courses for MTech, MSc, and PG Diploma. The aim is to provide high-quality education to students and professionals from home. Learn about the admission process and eligibility.

2 min read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

IIT Kanpur (Image: Patrika)

IIT Kanpur New Courses 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has taken a significant initiative for professionals and graduate students across the country. The institute has launched its new online postgraduate programmes, including M.Tech, M.Sc, and PG Diploma courses. The aim is to provide quality education to students and working professionals who are unable to pursue regular courses due to their busy schedules.

Application Process Started from October 5, 2025

IIT Kanpur announced in an official statement that the application process for these programmes commenced on October 5, 2025. According to the institute, this initiative will not only promote innovation in education but also give a new direction to IIT Kanpur's outreach and academic innovation. Professionals from across the country will now be able to obtain higher degrees and diplomas from IIT without leaving their jobs or relocating.

Which Courses Will Offer Admission?

IIT Kanpur's online courses include several technical and analytical subjects.

M.Tech Courses

  • Wireless Networks and Machine Learning
  • RF Engineering

Microelectronics and VLSI

  • M.Sc Courses
  • Economics
  • Data Analytics

PG Diploma Courses

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • Cyber Security
  • Renewable Energy Technologies

Course Duration and Structure

These courses are designed to be easily manageable for working professionals.

  • M.Tech and M.Sc Courses: 2 to 4 years (depending on the student's pace)
  • PG Diploma: 1 to 2 years

The courses will be conducted entirely through digital mediums, including live classes, assignments, and faculty mentorship. Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive a degree or diploma approved by the IIT Kanpur Senate, which will be awarded at the institute's convocation.

Eligibility and Admission Process

IIT Kanpur has stated that to be eligible for admission to these courses, candidates must have a minimum of 55% marks or a 5.5 CPI. Candidates can apply using scores from examinations such as GATE, JAM, CEED, CAT, GRE, or GMAT. The institute will also conduct its own online entrance test. However, candidates with more than five years of experience or those nominated by a government or defence organisation may be exempted from the entrance examination.

IIT Kanpur has mentioned that the structure of these courses has been developed to enable students to balance work and studies. Each course will include practical assignments, live discussions, and interdisciplinary projects. This will provide students with real-world experience and technical knowledge simultaneously.

IIT Kanpur's Objective and National Goals

According to the Outreach and Activities Office of IIT Kanpur, the objective of these courses is to make quality higher education accessible to a larger population in India. The institute stated that this initiative will strengthen efforts in skill development, upskilling, and reskilling in the country and help provide India with a high-skilled workforce.

Education News

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 10:42 am

IIT Kanpur Launches Online MTech, MSc, and PG Diploma Courses for Remote Learning

