IIT Kanpur Launches Online MTech, MSc, and PG Diploma Courses for Remote Learning

IIT Kanpur has stated that to be eligible for admission to these courses, candidates must have a minimum of 55% marks or a 5.5 CPI. Candidates can apply using scores from examinations such as GATE, JAM, CEED, CAT, GRE, or GMAT. The institute will also conduct its own online entrance test. However, candidates with more than five years of experience or those nominated by a government or defence organisation may be exempted from the entrance examination.