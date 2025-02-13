IIT Madras Launches Online MTech in Artificial Intelligence

Online Classes Classes for this online MTech course offered by IIT Madras will be conducted online, and project work can be completed by candidates at their respective companies. Classes will commence in August/September 2025.
Course Objective IIT Madras has launched this course comprising 11 subjects, including an AI specialisation subject. IIT Madras stated that the institute has launched this expanded program incorporating AI technologies for working professionals who wish to upskill alongside their jobs.
MTech Courses at IIT Madras – Aerospace Engineering – Artificial Intelligence – Computer Science and Engineering (Information Security) – Electrical Engineering (Integrated Circuits and Systems, Communication Systems and Signal Processing, Multimedia, Microelectronics)
– Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical Design, Automotive Technology) – E-Mobility
Program for School Students IIT Madras has undertaken similar initiatives in the past. Last year, under the ‘IITM School Connect’ program, IIT Madras launched two certificate programs: one on ‘Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’ and the other on ‘Electronic Systems’. IIT Madras designed this program specifically for school-going children.