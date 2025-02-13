scriptIIT Madras Launches Online MTech in Artificial Intelligence | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

IIT Madras Launches Online MTech in Artificial Intelligence

IIT Madras Launches Online MTech in AI for Working Professionals: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new online MTech (Master of Technology) programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for working professionals.

Feb 13, 2025

Patrika Desk

IIT Madras
IIT Madras: There is a growing interest in AI. Seeing the increasing market demand and the need for AI courses, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a new online MTech program in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for working professionals. The last date to apply for this course is 31 May 2025.

Online Classes

Classes for this online MTech course offered by IIT Madras will be conducted online, and project work can be completed by candidates at their respective companies. Classes will commence in August/September 2025.

Course Objective

IIT Madras has launched this course comprising 11 subjects, including an AI specialisation subject. IIT Madras stated that the institute has launched this expanded program incorporating AI technologies for working professionals who wish to upskill alongside their jobs.

MTech Courses at IIT Madras

– Aerospace Engineering

– Artificial Intelligence

– Computer Science and Engineering (Information Security)

– Electrical Engineering (Integrated Circuits and Systems, Communication Systems and Signal Processing, Multimedia, Microelectronics)
– Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical Design, Automotive Technology)

– E-Mobility

Program for School Students

IIT Madras has undertaken similar initiatives in the past. Last year, under the ‘IITM School Connect’ program, IIT Madras launched two certificate programs: one on ‘Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’ and the other on ‘Electronic Systems’. IIT Madras designed this program specifically for school-going children.

