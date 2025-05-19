IIT Madras Launches Two New B.Tech Courses

Admission Process Students who clear the JEE Advanced 2025 exam can apply for these new courses. Seat allocation will be done through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. Each course will have 40 seats, resulting in a total of 80 admissions across both programs.

Here are the two courses B.Tech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (Course Code: 412U) This four-year course focuses on digital engineering, integrating traditional engineering knowledge with cutting-edge computer technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and high-performance computing. Graduates will be equipped for careers in areas such as digital twin design, smart infrastructure, sustainable energy systems, and advanced manufacturing. The course also provides a strong foundation in aerospace, robotics, and automotive sectors.

B.Tech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (Course Code: 412V) This course combines biomedical and electrical engineering, preparing students for the design and development of medical devices. The curriculum incorporates medical technologies based on the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and modern web technologies. Graduates will specialise in areas such as biomedical technology, healthcare innovation, and medical device entrepreneurship.