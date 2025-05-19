scriptIIT Madras Launches Two New B.Tech Courses | Latest News | Patrika News
IIT Madras Launches Two New B.Tech Courses

IIT Madras has introduced two new B.Tech courses: B.Tech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics and B.Tech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering. Read the full story.

May 19, 2025 / 05:52 pm

Patrika Desk

IIT Madras

Pic Credit- IIT Madras (Official Website)

Good news for young aspirants seeking a B.Tech degree from an IIT! The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the launch of two new undergraduate B.Tech courses, commencing in the 2025-26 academic session. These courses will be run under the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, a department with a strong research history since the institute’s founding in 1959.

Admission Process

Students who clear the JEE Advanced 2025 exam can apply for these new courses. Seat allocation will be done through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. Each course will have 40 seats, resulting in a total of 80 admissions across both programs.

Here are the two courses

B.Tech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (Course Code: 412U)

This four-year course focuses on digital engineering, integrating traditional engineering knowledge with cutting-edge computer technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and high-performance computing. Graduates will be equipped for careers in areas such as digital twin design, smart infrastructure, sustainable energy systems, and advanced manufacturing. The course also provides a strong foundation in aerospace, robotics, and automotive sectors.
B.Tech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (Course Code: 412V)

This course combines biomedical and electrical engineering, preparing students for the design and development of medical devices. The curriculum incorporates medical technologies based on the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and modern web technologies. Graduates will specialise in areas such as biomedical technology, healthcare innovation, and medical device entrepreneurship.

