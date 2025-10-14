Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IIT Madras Offers Free Entrepreneurship Courses with Certificates for School and College Students

The first batch of these courses will commence on November 1, 2025. Students or professionals interested in joining can apply until October 28, 2025. Registration is completely free, and applications must be submitted through the official website: bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (Image-College Official)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras's Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in collaboration with BodhBridge Education, has launched two new "Free Entrepreneurship Training Programs." These training programs aim to prepare the country's youth in the right direction of entrepreneurship and make them successful entrepreneurs of the future. BodhBridge Education was founded by an alumnus of IIT Madras.

Program Commencement and Registration

The first batch of these courses will commence on November 1, 2025. Students or professionals interested in joining can apply by October 28, 2025. Registration is completely free, and applications must be submitted through the official website bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in. The program will be conducted in an online mode, offering facilities such as live classes, recorded lectures, and case studies.

Two Distinct Programs

From Students to Startups - This program is designed for college students (graduate and postgraduate) and working professionals. It will teach how to identify a business idea, plan it, raise funding, and handle marketing or legal aspects.

Discover the Entrepreneur in You - This program is for students from Class 7 to 12. It will teach children creative thinking, problem-solving skills, leadership, and basic business knowledge. All sessions will be live online, allowing students to learn interactively.

Certificate and Other Facilities

Upon completion of both courses, students can appear for a certification exam by paying a nominal fee. Students who pass will receive a performance-graded certificate from IITM Pravartak.

Objective of the Program

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation stated that while the number of startups in India is rapidly increasing, there is a lack of formal education in entrepreneurship for students. Through these programs, students at the school and college levels will be inspired towards innovation, leadership, and self-reliance.

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 05:30 pm

English News / Education News / IIT Madras Offers Free Entrepreneurship Courses with Certificates for School and College Students

