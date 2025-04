India MBBS Seats: State-wise Distribution of 118,190 Government and Private Seats

According to the NMC, the body overseeing medical education and institutions across the country, Karnataka has the highest number of MBBS seats with 12,545. This is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 12,475 seats. Tamil Nadu has 12,050, and Maharashtra has 11,846 seats. Other states with significant numbers of seats include Telangana (9,040), Gujarat (7,250), Andhra Pradesh (6,785), Rajasthan (6,476), West Bengal (5,676), Madhya Pradesh (5,200), and Kerala (4,905). Bihar has 2,995, Odisha 2,725, Chhattisgarh 2,255, Haryana 2,185, Punjab 1,850, Puducherry 1,830, Assam 1,650, Delhi 1,497, and Uttarakhand 1,400 MBBS seats.

In terms of the number of medical colleges, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number with 86. This is followed by Maharashtra with 80, Tamil Nadu with 77, and Karnataka with 73 medical colleges. Other states include Telangana (65), Rajasthan (43), Gujarat (41), and Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal with 38 each. Kerala has 34, and Madhya Pradesh has 31 medical colleges. Bihar has 22, Odisha 19, Chhattisgarh 16, Haryana 13, Assam 14, Punjab 13, Jammu and Kashmir 2, Delhi and Uttarakhand 10 each, and Jharkhand and Puducherry 9 each. Himachal Pradesh has 8, Manipur 4, Tripura 3, and Meghalaya 2 medical colleges. States/Union Territories such as Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Chandigarh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli each have only 1 medical college.

Complete List of MBBS Seats under NEET UG in India State Government Govt. Society Private Society Trust Total Seats Uttar Pradesh (उत्तर प्रदेश) 5375 200 950 1250 4700 12475 Bihar (बिहार) 1645 – – 250 1100 2995 Rajasthan (राजस्थान) 4326 100 650 450 950 6476 Madhya Pradesh (मध्य प्रदेश) 2700 – – 800 1700 5200 Maharashtra (महाराष्ट्र) 6025 – 400 300 5121 11846 Uttarakhand (उत्तराखंड) 800 – – 300 300 1400 West Bengal (पश्चिम बंगाल) 3826 – 350 350 1150 5676 Karnataka (कर्नाटक) 380 – 250 200 8295 12545 Kerala (केरल) 1755 – – 150 3000 4905 Gujarat (गुजरात) 2650 1600 450 – 2550 7250 Haryana (हरियाणा) 835 – 300 150 900 2185 Delhi (दिल्ली) 1247 – – 150 100 1497 Andhra Pradesh (आंध्र प्रदेश) 3385 – 150 750 2500 6785 Chhattisgarh (छत्तीसगढ़) 1555 – 250 450 – 2255 Himachal Pradesh (हिमाचल प्रदेश) 770 – – – 150 920 Jharkhand (झारखंड) 805 – – – 250 1055 Punjab (पंजाब) 850 – – – 1000 1850 Odisha (ओडिशा) 1725 – – 100 900 2725 Telangana (तेलंगाना) 4290 – 150 1600 3000 9040 Tamil Nadu (तमिलनाडु) 5350 – 300 150 6250 12050 Chandigarh (चंडीगढ़) 150 – – – – 150 Uttar Pradesh

Government Society – 200

Government – 5375

Private – 950

Society – 1250

Trust – 4700

Total Seats – 12475 Government Society – 200Government – 5375Private – 950Society – 1250Trust – 4700Total Seats – 12475

Bihar

Government – 1645

Society – 250

Trust – 1100

Total Seats – 2995 Rajasthan

Government – 4326

Government Society – 100

Private – 650

Society – 450

Trust – 950

Total Seats – 6476 Madhya Pradesh

Government – 2700

Society – 800

Trust – 1700

Total Seats – 5200

Maharashtra

Government – 6025

Private – 400

Society – 300

Trust – 5121

Total Seats – 11846 Uttarakhand

Government – 800

Society – 300

Trust – 300

Total Seats – 1400 West Bengal

Government – 3826

Private – 350

Society – 350

Trust – 1150

Total Seats – 5676

Karnataka

Government – 380

Private – 250

Society – 200

Trust – 8295

Total Seats – 12545 Kerala

Government – 1755

Society – 150

Trust – 3000

Total Seats – 4905 Gujarat

Government Society – 1600

Government – 2650

Private – 450

Trust – 2550

Total Seats – 7250

Haryana

Government – 835

Private – 300

Society – 150

Trust – 900

Total Seats – 2185 Delhi

Government – 1247

Society – 150

Trust – 100

Total Seats – 1497 Andhra Pradesh

Government – 3385

Private – 150

Society – 750

Trust – 2500

Total Seats – 6785

Chhattisgarh

Government – 1555

Private – 250

Society – 450

Total Seats – 2255 Haryana

Government – 835

Private – 300

Society – 150

Trust – 900

Total Seats – 2185 Himachal Pradesh

Government – 770

Trust – 150

Total Seats – 920

Jharkhand

Government – 805

Trust – 250

Total Seats – 1055 Punjab

Government – 850

Trust – 1000

Total Seats – 1850 Odisha

Government – 1725

Society – 100

Trust – 900

Total Seats – 2725 Telangana

Government – 4290

Private – 150

Society – 1600

Trust – 3000

Total Seats – 9040

Tamil Nadu

Government – 5350

Private – 300

Society – 150

Trust – 6250

Total Seats – 12050 Chandigarh

Government – 150