India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Released: Document Verification Details

GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 UP
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List MP
GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Bihar
GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Haryana
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2025: Document Verification ProcessCandidates whose names are included in this list must undergo document verification at their divisional head office by 6 May 2025. The following documents must be brought along:
- Copy of the application form
- Class 10th mark sheet
- Birth certificate
- Aadhaar card or other identity proof
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
How to Check the GDS 2nd Merit List 2025
- First, visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
- Go to the “Candidate’s Corner” section on the website’s homepage.
- Click on the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January 2025 2nd List” link.
- The state-wise list will be displayed; select your state.
- Download the “List of Shortlisted Candidates” PDF.
- Search for your roll number in that PDF.