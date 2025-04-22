India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Released: Document Verification Details

scriptIndia Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Released: Document Verification Details | Latest News | Patrika News
India Post GDS Result 2025: If your name is on the list, you are eligible for document verification. You must attend the document verification process by the specified date with the necessary documents.

Apr 22, 2025 / 01:25 pm

Patrika Desk

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List: The Department of Posts has released the second merit list for recruitment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM). This list is for 21,413 vacancies. Candidates can now check their names state- and circle-wise. The second merit list was uploaded on 21 April 2025 on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The first list was released in March 2025. Candidates must check the merit list according to the circle they applied from.
GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Delhi
GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 UP
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List MP
GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Bihar
GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Haryana

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2025: Document Verification Process

Candidates whose names are included in this list must undergo document verification at their divisional head office by 6 May 2025. The following documents must be brought along:
  • Copy of the application form
  • Class 10th mark sheet
  • Birth certificate
  • Aadhaar card or other identity proof
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

How to Check the GDS 2nd Merit List 2025

  • First, visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Go to the “Candidate’s Corner” section on the website’s homepage.
  • Click on the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January 2025 2nd List” link.
  • The state-wise list will be displayed; select your state.
  • Download the “List of Shortlisted Candidates” PDF.
  • Search for your roll number in that PDF.

India Post GDS Result 2025: Attend Document Verification on the Scheduled Date

If your name is on the list, you are eligible for document verification. You must attend document verification with the necessary documents by the scheduled date. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all future updates and instructions.

