India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Released: Document Verification Details

India Post GDS Result 2025: If your name is on the list, you are eligible for document verification. You must attend the document verification process by the specified date with the necessary documents.

The Department of Posts has released the second merit list for recruitment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM). This list is for 21,413 vacancies. Candidates can now check their names state- and circle-wise. The second merit list was uploaded on 21 April 2025 on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in . The first list was released in March 2025. Candidates must check the merit list according to the circle they applied from.