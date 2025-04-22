India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2025 Released: Document Verification Details

Candidates whose names are included in this list must undergo document verification at their divisional head office by 6 May 2025. The following documents must be brought along:

Copy of the application form

Class 10th mark sheet

Birth certificate

Aadhaar card or other identity proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

How to Check the GDS 2nd Merit List 2025

First, visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Go to the “Candidate’s Corner” section on the website’s homepage.

Click on the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January 2025 2nd List” link.

The state-wise list will be displayed; select your state.

Download the “List of Shortlisted Candidates” PDF.

Search for your roll number in that PDF.

India Post GDS Result 2025: Attend Document Verification on the Scheduled Date

If your name is on the list, you are eligible for document verification. You must attend document verification with the necessary documents by the scheduled date. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all future updates and instructions.