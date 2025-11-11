India Post Vacancy 2025: Staff Car Driver Recruitment Announced with Salary Over ₹60,000

A great opportunity to get a job in India Post has arrived for the youth. The Postal Department, under the Ministry of Communications, has announced new recruitment for the post of Staff Car Driver. The department has released a short notification for this recruitment, and the application process has also begun. A special aspect of this recruitment is that candidates over 50 years of age can also apply, as the maximum age limit has been set at 56 years. The application process started on November 8, 2025, and the last date to send applications is January 2, 2026.