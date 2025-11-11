Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

India Post Vacancy 2025: Staff Car Driver Recruitment Announced with Salary Over ₹60,000

A great opportunity to get a job has emerged for the youth. Vacancies have been announced in India Post. Selected candidates will be given a salary under Level-2 pay scale, ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200 per month.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

India Post Vacancy 2025

India Post Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

A great opportunity to get a job in India Post has arrived for the youth. The Postal Department, under the Ministry of Communications, has announced new recruitment for the post of Staff Car Driver. The department has released a short notification for this recruitment, and the application process has also begun. A special aspect of this recruitment is that candidates over 50 years of age can also apply, as the maximum age limit has been set at 56 years. The application process started on November 8, 2025, and the last date to send applications is January 2, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

This recruitment in India Post Office is for the post of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade). This could be a good opportunity for candidates who possess a valid driving license and have prior driving experience. Candidates must fill out their application form in the prescribed format and send it to "Assistant Director General (Administration), Department of Posts, Dak Bhawan, Sansad Marg, New Delhi – 110001" before the last date. For more information related to this recruitment, the notification can be referred to.

Number of Vacancies

According to the information released by the Postal Department, only one post will be filled in this recruitment. This appointment will be made on a deputation or absorption basis. Additionally, it can also be made as re-employment for retired personnel from the Armed Forces. Selected candidates will be paid a salary under Level-2 pay scale, ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200 per month.

Published on:

11 Nov 2025 12:28 pm

