Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: 10th & 12th Pass Eligible

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: A total of 300 positions will be filled through this recruitment process. This includes 260 positions for Navik (GD) and 40 positions for Navik (DB).

New DelhiJan 23, 2025 / 08:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2025

Indian Coast Guard recruitment: The Indian Coast Guard has released the notification for Navik (GD/DB) recruitment 2025. The application process for this recruitment will commence on 11 February 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date for applying is 25 February 2025.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Regarding eligibility for this recruitment, for Navik (GD) positions, it is mandatory for the candidate to have passed the 12th standard from a recognised board with Physics and Mathematics subjects. For Navik (DB) positions, 10th pass candidates can apply. The candidate’s age should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 22 years. As per the age limit, the date of birth should be between 1 September 2003 and 31 August 2007.

Indian Coast Guard: Candidate Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on four stages: a written examination, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), document verification, and a medical examination. More information related to the recruitment can be found in this notification.

Indian Coast Guard Bharti: Number of Vacancies

A total of 300 positions will be filled through this recruitment process. This includes 260 positions for Navik (GD) and 40 positions for Navik (DB). Unreserved/OBC/EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹300 for application. SC/ST category candidates will not have to pay any fee.

