Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: 10th & 12th Pass Eligible

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Regarding eligibility for this recruitment, for Navik (GD) positions, it is mandatory for the candidate to have passed the 12th standard from a recognised board with Physics and Mathematics subjects. For Navik (DB) positions, 10th pass candidates can apply. The candidate’s age should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 22 years. As per the age limit, the date of birth should be between 1 September 2003 and 31 August 2007.

Indian Coast Guard: Candidate Selection Process Candidates will be selected based on four stages: a written examination, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), document verification, and a medical examination. More information related to the recruitment can be found in this notification.