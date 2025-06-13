Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Huge Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth

The online application process for this recruitment has begun, and interested candidates can apply until 25 June 2025. To apply, visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Recruitment for 630 Posts (Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 Vacancy) A total of 630 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. The vacancy details are given in the table below.

Post Name Total Posts Navik GD (01/2026) 260 Navik GD (02/2026) 260 Mechanical (Mechanical) 30 Mechanical (Electrical) 11 Mechanical (Electronics) 19 Navik Domestic Branch (02/2026) 50 Eligibility Criteria (Indian Coast Guard Qualification) For Navik (General Duty), candidates must have passed their 12th standard from a recognised board with Physics and Maths. For Mechanical and Domestic Branch posts, a 10th-standard pass with an engineering diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, or Electronics and Telecommunication is mandatory.

Age Limit Minimum Age: 18 years Maximum Age: 22 years Date of Birth: Must be between 1 August 2004 and 1 March 2008. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules.

Salary (Indian Coast Guard Salary) Navik (GD): ₹21,700 per month (Pay Level-3) Mechanical Posts: ₹29,200 per month (Pay Level-5) Other allowances are also provided from time to time. Selection Process Candidates will be selected based on these stages:

Computer-Based Online Examination (CBT) Document Verification Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Medical Test Final Document Verification before training Physical Test Details A 1.6-kilometre run must be completed within 7 minutes. Along with this, 20 squats and 10 push-ups must be performed.

Application Fee General/OBC/EWS: ₹300 SC/ST: No fee How to Apply (Indian Coast Guard Apply Online 2025) Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in A live photograph must be uploaded while filling out the form.