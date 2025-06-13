Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Huge Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: A bumper recruitment drive has been announced by the Indian Coast Guard for young people who have passed their 10th or 12th standard examinations. Learn about the eligibility criteria and selection process.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 (Image Source: @IndiaCoastGuard/X)
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: If you have passed your 10th or 12th standard and are looking for a government job, there’s good news for you. The Indian Coast Guard has announced a bumper recruitment drive for Navik General Duty (Navik GD), Navik Domestic Branch (DB), and Mechanical posts. This recruitment is for the CGEPT 01/2026 and 02/2026 batches.
The online application process for this recruitment has begun, and interested candidates can apply until 25 June 2025. To apply, visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Recruitment for 630 Posts (Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 Vacancy)
A total of 630 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. The vacancy details are given in the table below.
For Navik (General Duty), candidates must have passed their 12th standard from a recognised board with Physics and Maths. For Mechanical and Domestic Branch posts, a 10th-standard pass with an engineering diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, or Electronics and Telecommunication is mandatory.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years Maximum Age: 22 years Date of Birth: Must be between 1 August 2004 and 1 March 2008. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules.
Salary (Indian Coast Guard Salary)
Navik (GD): ₹21,700 per month (Pay Level-3) Mechanical Posts: ₹29,200 per month (Pay Level-5) Other allowances are also provided from time to time.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on these stages:
Computer-Based Online Examination (CBT) Document Verification Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
Medical Test
Final Document Verification before training
Physical Test Details
A 1.6-kilometre run must be completed within 7 minutes. Along with this, 20 squats and 10 push-ups must be performed.
Application Fee
General/OBC/EWS: ₹300 SC/ST: No fee
How to Apply (Indian Coast Guard Apply Online 2025)
Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in A live photograph must be uploaded while filling out the form.
Scan and upload all necessary documents. Submit the form before the application deadline.
Important Dates (Indian Coast Guard Date 2025)
Application Start: Ongoing Last Date: 25 June 2025