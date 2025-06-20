Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Released

Indian Navy SSR/MR Result 2025: The Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 has been released. Candidates can now download their results in PDF format from the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in. Further details regarding the next steps will be announced.
Indian Navy SSR MR Result 2025 OUT (Image Source: AI)
The Indian Navy has released the results for the Agniveer SSR and MR recruitment exam 2025 on its official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam between 22 May and 26 May 2025 can now view their results using their login credentials.
Based on the results, eligible candidates will be called for a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and medical examination, commencing from 30 June 2025.
Description
Information
Exam Name
Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025
Exam Conducting Body
Indian Navy
Exam Date (MR)
22 to 24 May 2025
Exam Date (SSR)
25 to 26 May 2025
Result Release Date
19 June 2025
Next Stage
PFT (Physical Fitness Test) and Medical Examination
Follow these simple steps to download your result:
Visit agniveernavy.cdac.in.
Click on the “Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025” link on the homepage.
Enter your registered email ID and password on the login page.
Go to the ‘Application Dashboard’ and click on the ‘Result’ section.
Your result PDF will open on your screen, containing your roll number, marks, and qualifying status.
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Information Contained in the Result PDF (Indian Navy SSR MR Result PDF)
Candidate’s Name
Roll Number/Registration Number
Total Marks Section-wise
Pass/Fail Status
State-wise and Category-wise Cut-off Marks
Next Stage: PFT and Medical Examination
Candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination must now participate in Stage 2: the Physical Fitness Test and Medical Exam. Stage 2 will commence from 30 June 2025, and admit cards are available on the website. Candidates will also be informed via email and SMS.
Direct Link to Download Result: Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2025 Note: All candidates are advised to begin their preparations for Stage 2 and keep all documents ready.