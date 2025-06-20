Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Released

Based on the results, eligible candidates will be called for a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and medical examination, commencing from 30 June 2025.Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Visit agniveernavy.cdac.in. Click on the “Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025” link on the homepage. Enter your registered email ID and password on the login page. Go to the ‘Application Dashboard’ and click on the ‘Result’ section. Your result PDF will open on your screen, containing your roll number, marks, and qualifying status. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Information Contained in the Result PDF (Indian Navy SSR MR Result PDF)

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number/Registration Number

Total Marks Section-wise

Pass/Fail Status

State-wise and Category-wise Cut-off Marks

Next Stage: PFT and Medical Examination

Candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination must now participate in Stage 2: the Physical Fitness Test and Medical Exam. Stage 2 will commence from 30 June 2025, and admit cards are available on the website. Candidates will also be informed via email and SMS.