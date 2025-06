Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Released

Indian Navy SSR/MR Result 2025: The Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 has been released. Candidates can now download their results in PDF format from the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in. Further details regarding the next steps will be announced.

The Indian Navy has released the results for the Agniveer SSR and MR recruitment exam 2025 on its official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in . Candidates who appeared for the exam between 22 May and 26 May 2025 can now view their results using their login credentials.