Indian Navy Announces 1100 Vacancies: 10th, 12th, and Graduate Level Positions Available

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Youth preparing for jobs in the Indian Navy have a golden opportunity. The Navy has announced a large number of recruitments for various posts under Group ‘C’. The application process for filling a total of 1100 vacancies began on 5 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal joinindiannavy.gov.in until 18 July 2025. A total of 1100 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Different eligibility criteria and age limits have been set for different posts.
Candidates for these posts should have a 10th, 12th, or Graduation degree. The required qualifications vary depending on the post. All candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 45 years
The age limit may vary for each post. In addition, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules.
Application Fee: General candidates will have to pay ₹295 for the application. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/Women candidates will not have to pay any fee for the application.
First, visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Click on the registration/apply link available on the website's homepage.
Then register by filling in the details and log in.
Carefully fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Pay the prescribed fee (if applicable).
After submitting the form, take a printout and keep it safe.