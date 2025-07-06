Indian Navy Announces 1100 Vacancies: 10th, 12th, and Graduate Level Positions Available

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Youth preparing for jobs in the Indian Navy have a golden opportunity. The Navy has announced a large number of recruitments for various posts under Group ‘C’. The application process for filling a total of 1100 vacancies began on 5 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal joinindiannavy.gov.in until 18 July 2025. A total of 1100 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Different eligibility criteria and age limits have been set for different posts.