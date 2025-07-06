6 July 2025,

Sunday

Education News

Indian Navy Announces 1100 Vacancies: 10th, 12th, and Graduate Level Positions Available

Candidates must possess a 10th, 12th, or Graduation degree for these positions. The required qualifications vary depending on the post.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025
Indian Navy Recruitment 2025(AI Generated Image)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Youth preparing for jobs in the Indian Navy have a golden opportunity. The Navy has announced a large number of recruitments for various posts under Group ‘C’. The application process for filling a total of 1100 vacancies began on 5 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal joinindiannavy.gov.in until 18 July 2025. A total of 1100 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Different eligibility criteria and age limits have been set for different posts.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates for these posts should have a 10th, 12th, or Graduation degree. The required qualifications vary depending on the post. All candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 45 years
The age limit may vary for each post. In addition, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules.

Application Fee: General candidates will have to pay ₹295 for the application. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/Women candidates will not have to pay any fee for the application.

How to Apply

First, visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on the registration/apply link available on the website's homepage.

Then register by filling in the details and log in.

Carefully fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the prescribed fee (if applicable).

After submitting the form, take a printout and keep it safe.

