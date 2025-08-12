Indian Navy Announces 260 Merit-Based Recruitment Opportunities

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to work in the Indian Navy. The application process for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer recruitment in the Indian Navy has begun. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment can do so by visiting the official website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The online application process for this recruitment began on 9 August 2025. The last date for applying is 1 September 2025. Selection for this recruitment will be done directly through an interview and document verification, without a written examination.