12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

Indian Navy Announces 260 Merit-Based Recruitment Opportunities

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 260 positions. The branches included are Executive Branch, Pilot, Naval Air Operations, Logistics, Engineering, Education, and Law.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025
Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 (AI Image-Gemini)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to work in the Indian Navy. The application process for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer recruitment in the Indian Navy has begun. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment can do so by visiting the official website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The online application process for this recruitment began on 9 August 2025. The last date for applying is 1 September 2025. Selection for this recruitment will be done directly through an interview and document verification, without a written examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Regarding educational qualifications, the eligibility criteria vary for each branch. For Pilot, ATC, and other technical branches, a BE/B. Tech degree is required. For Logistics, a graduation in MBA, BSc, BCom, or IT is necessary. For more information related to the recruitment, the notification given below can be viewed.

Selection Process and Salary

Regarding the selection process, there will be no written examination. Selection will be based solely on document verification, SSB interview, and medical tests. Selected candidates will be recruited as Sub Lieutenants and can expect a monthly salary of approximately ₹110,000, along with other allowances.

Number of Vacancies

Through this recruitment, a total of 260 positions will be filled. This includes branches such as Executive Branch, Pilot, Naval Air Operations, Logistics, Engineering, Education, and Law.

Post Name With Total Posts
Executive Branch- 57 Posts
Pilot- 24 Posts
Air Traffic Controller (ATC)- 20 Posts
Engineering Branch- 36 Posts
Electrical Branch- 40 Posts
Logistics- 10 Posts
Law- 2 Posts

Required Documents

The following documents will be required:

  • BE/B.Tech semester certificates or mark sheets
  • 10th examination certificate
  • 12th examination certificate
  • NCC certificate (if applicable)
  • Photographs
  • Several other necessary certificates, which vary depending on the post.

Updated on:

12 Aug 2025 03:19 pm

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 01:48 pm

English News / Education News / Indian Navy Announces 260 Merit-Based Recruitment Opportunities
