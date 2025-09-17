Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

RRB Opens Section Controller Recruitment 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has commenced the recruitment process for the Section Controller vacancy in 2025. Graduate candidates can apply online. Details regarding salary, application process, and other information are available.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

RRB Section Controller Vacancy 2025
RRB Section Controller Vacancy 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Good news for aspirants dreaming of a railway job! The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has commenced recruitment for 368 Section Controller positions. Online applications opened on 15 September 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 14 October 2025. Applications will only be accepted online.

Eligibility and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a graduate degree from a recognised university.

  • The minimum age is 20 years, and the maximum age is 33 years.
  • Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government regulations.
  • Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026.

Application Process

  • Visit the official RRB website: rrbapply.gov.in.
  • Click on ‘Create an Account’ to complete registration.
  • Log in, fill in your details, and upload documents.
  • Submit the application after paying the prescribed fee according to your category.

RRB Section Controller Apply Online

Application Fee

  • General, OBC, and EWS categories: ₹500
  • SC, ST, Divyang, and all women candidates: ₹250

Importantly, after the first stage (Stage-1) of the exam, General, OBC, and EWS candidates will receive a refund of ₹400. All other categories will receive a full refund.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a starting monthly salary of ₹35,400, considered an excellent salary package in railway jobs.

If you dream of a railway job and have a graduate degree, this is an excellent opportunity. Don't miss this golden chance to secure a government job by applying within the deadline.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 10:56 am

English News / Education News / RRB Opens Section Controller Recruitment 2025
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.