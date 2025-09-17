RRB Opens Section Controller Recruitment 2025

Good news for aspirants dreaming of a railway job! The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has commenced recruitment for 368 Section Controller positions. Online applications opened on 15 September 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 14 October 2025. Applications will only be accepted online.
Applicants must possess a graduate degree from a recognised university.
Importantly, after the first stage (Stage-1) of the exam, General, OBC, and EWS candidates will receive a refund of ₹400. All other categories will receive a full refund.
Selected candidates will receive a starting monthly salary of ₹35,400, considered an excellent salary package in railway jobs.
If you dream of a railway job and have a graduate degree, this is an excellent opportunity. Don't miss this golden chance to secure a government job by applying within the deadline.