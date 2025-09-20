This State Has the Lowest Literacy Rate in India – And It Might Surprise You

Bihar is commonly perceived as the least literate state, but recent data indicates that Andhra Pradesh has the lowest literacy rate in the country. According to MoSPI PLFS 2023–24 data, Andhra Pradesh's average literacy rate is the lowest compared to other states. Approximately 72.6% of the population is literate, while the national average hovers around 77%. Bihar's literacy rate, at 74.3%, is higher than Andhra Pradesh's. This means that while Bihar lags in education, Andhra Pradesh falls even further behind.