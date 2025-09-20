Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

This State Has the Lowest Literacy Rate in India – And It Might Surprise You

India is considered a land of knowledge and education, but when we look at the literacy rates of the states, a slightly different picture emerges. But do you know which is the least literate state in India?

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Lowest Literacy Rate In India
Image Source-Freepik

Lowest Literacy Rate In India: India has a total of 28 states and 8 union territories. Each state and union territory boasts its own unique culture. Literacy rates also vary significantly across these regions. While India is considered the land of knowledge and education, a closer look at state-wise literacy rates reveals a different picture. But do you know which state in India has the lowest literacy rate? If you're thinking Bihar, you're wrong.

Least Literate State: Literacy Rate Data

Bihar is commonly perceived as the least literate state, but recent data indicates that Andhra Pradesh has the lowest literacy rate in the country. According to MoSPI PLFS 2023–24 data, Andhra Pradesh's average literacy rate is the lowest compared to other states. Approximately 72.6% of the population is literate, while the national average hovers around 77%. Bihar's literacy rate, at 74.3%, is higher than Andhra Pradesh's. This means that while Bihar lags in education, Andhra Pradesh falls even further behind.

Difference in Male and Female Literacy Rates

Andhra Pradesh shows a significant gap between male and female literacy rates. Male literacy is above 70%, while female literacy is around 60%. Similarly, a disparity exists between male and female literacy rates in Bihar.

Most and Least Literate States in the Country

Among the most literate states, Mizoram, Kerala, and Tripura rank highest. Kerala boasts the highest literacy rate in the country, exceeding 96%. At the bottom of the list are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 05:57 pm

English News / Education News / This State Has the Lowest Literacy Rate in India – And It Might Surprise You
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.