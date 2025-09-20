This State Has the Lowest Literacy Rate in India – And It Might Surprise You

Lowest Literacy Rate In India: India has a total of 28 states and 8 union territories. Each state and union territory boasts its own unique culture. Literacy rates also vary significantly across these regions. While India is considered the land of knowledge and education, a closer look at state-wise literacy rates reveals a different picture. But do you know which state in India has the lowest literacy rate? If you're thinking Bihar, you're wrong.
Bihar is commonly perceived as the least literate state, but recent data indicates that Andhra Pradesh has the lowest literacy rate in the country. According to MoSPI PLFS 2023–24 data, Andhra Pradesh's average literacy rate is the lowest compared to other states. Approximately 72.6% of the population is literate, while the national average hovers around 77%. Bihar's literacy rate, at 74.3%, is higher than Andhra Pradesh's. This means that while Bihar lags in education, Andhra Pradesh falls even further behind.
Andhra Pradesh shows a significant gap between male and female literacy rates. Male literacy is above 70%, while female literacy is around 60%. Similarly, a disparity exists between male and female literacy rates in Bihar.
Among the most literate states, Mizoram, Kerala, and Tripura rank highest. Kerala boasts the highest literacy rate in the country, exceeding 96%. At the bottom of the list are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.