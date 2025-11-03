Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

India's Richest Female Cricketers: Meet the Wealthiest Women Cricketers in India and Their Salaries

The Indian women's cricket team has won the World Cup, defeating South Africa in the World Cup final and setting a record. But do you know how much female cricketers are paid or who the richest player is?

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Indias Richest Female cricketer

The Indian women's cricket team has created history by winning the World Cup. This is the first time India has won the World Cup in women's cricket. Earlier, in 2005 and 2017, the opportunity slipped away after losing to Australia and England respectively in the finals. But in 2025, India set a record. After this victory, the team has been awarded various prize monies and will receive many honours. But do you know which player has the most money in Indian cricket?

India’s Richest Female Cricketer: Who is the Richest Female Cricketer?

When it comes to wealthy female cricketers, the name of Mithali Raj comes at the top among India's most affluent women cricketers. According to various media reports, her total assets are estimated to be around ₹40 to ₹45 crore. Although she retired from cricket 3 years ago, she has continued to earn a good income through brand endorsements and her influence in the cricket world even after retirement. Mithali Raj has been the highest run-scorer for the Indian women's cricket team.

Smriti Mandhana ranks second on the list of wealthy players. Regarding the salaries of women cricketers, players are paid for each match. They receive ₹15 lakh for a Test match, ₹6 lakh for an ODI, and ₹3 lakh for a T20. In addition to this, an annual sum is also provided.

Mithali Raj: Born in Jodhpur

Born in Jodhpur on December 3, 1982, Mithali hails from a Tamil family. Her father's name is Dorai Raj, who was a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force, while her mother's name is Leela Raj. Mithali started playing cricket at the tender age of 10. She completed her schooling from Keyes High School for Girls in Hyderabad and her intermediate studies from Kasturba Gandhi Junior College for Women, Secunderabad. During her school days, she began taking cricket coaching along with her elder brother.

Mithali Holds Many Records

Mithali Raj created history in June 2018 during the Women's T20 Asia Cup by completing 2000 runs. She became the first Indian woman cricketer to score over 2000 runs in Women's T20 International cricket. Throughout her career, she has set many milestones and taken women's cricket to new heights.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 11:56 am

English News / Education News / India's Richest Female Cricketers: Meet the Wealthiest Women Cricketers in India and Their Salaries

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

ICAI CA September 2025 Result to be Released Today, Check Results Directly Via This Link

ICAI CA September 2025 Result
Education News

Rajasthan Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Government Offices to Remain Closed on November 5

Public holiday
Jaipur

Diljit Dosanjh Impresses on KBC, Wins ₹50 Lakh with Difficult Film Question

Diljit Dosanjh
Education News

BSSC Vacancy 2025: Important Update Issued for CGL and Office Attendant Recruitment

BSSC Vacancy 2025
Education News

Which is India's Smartest City in the World's Smart Cities?

Smart City of the World,
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.