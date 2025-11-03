India's Richest Female Cricketers: Meet the Wealthiest Women Cricketers in India and Their Salaries

The Indian women's cricket team has created history by winning the World Cup. This is the first time India has won the World Cup in women's cricket. Earlier, in 2005 and 2017, the opportunity slipped away after losing to Australia and England respectively in the finals. But in 2025, India set a record. After this victory, the team has been awarded various prize monies and will receive many honours. But do you know which player has the most money in Indian cricket?
When it comes to wealthy female cricketers, the name of Mithali Raj comes at the top among India's most affluent women cricketers. According to various media reports, her total assets are estimated to be around ₹40 to ₹45 crore. Although she retired from cricket 3 years ago, she has continued to earn a good income through brand endorsements and her influence in the cricket world even after retirement. Mithali Raj has been the highest run-scorer for the Indian women's cricket team.
Smriti Mandhana ranks second on the list of wealthy players. Regarding the salaries of women cricketers, players are paid for each match. They receive ₹15 lakh for a Test match, ₹6 lakh for an ODI, and ₹3 lakh for a T20. In addition to this, an annual sum is also provided.
Born in Jodhpur on December 3, 1982, Mithali hails from a Tamil family. Her father's name is Dorai Raj, who was a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force, while her mother's name is Leela Raj. Mithali started playing cricket at the tender age of 10. She completed her schooling from Keyes High School for Girls in Hyderabad and her intermediate studies from Kasturba Gandhi Junior College for Women, Secunderabad. During her school days, she began taking cricket coaching along with her elder brother.
Mithali Raj created history in June 2018 during the Women's T20 Asia Cup by completing 2000 runs. She became the first Indian woman cricketer to score over 2000 runs in Women's T20 International cricket. Throughout her career, she has set many milestones and taken women's cricket to new heights.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending