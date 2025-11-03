India's Richest Female Cricketers: Meet the Wealthiest Women Cricketers in India and Their Salaries

The Indian women's cricket team has created history by winning the World Cup. This is the first time India has won the World Cup in women's cricket. Earlier, in 2005 and 2017, the opportunity slipped away after losing to Australia and England respectively in the finals. But in 2025, India set a record. After this victory, the team has been awarded various prize monies and will receive many honours. But do you know which player has the most money in Indian cricket?