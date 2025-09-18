India's Top 10 States with Highest Unemployment

States with Highest Unemployment: Unemployment has been a persistent problem in India. As the world's second most populous nation, India's labour market contributes to unemployment. The major causes are rapidly growing population, a mismatch between workforce skills and the demands of modern industries, and regional disparities in economic development. Some states have significantly higher unemployment rates than others, while some have managed to provide stronger employment opportunities. Let's explore the 10 Indian states with the highest unemployment rates.
Lakshadweep has the highest unemployment rate in India, with an overall unemployment rate of 36.2%. This is significantly impacted by its geographical isolation and limited economic diversification.
The Andaman & Nicobar Islands also register a high unemployment rate of 33.6%, further exacerbated by their remote location and dependence on tourism and agriculture.
Kerala has an overall unemployment rate of 29.9%, with male unemployment at 19.3% and female unemployment at a significantly higher 47.9%.
Nagaland shows an overall unemployment rate of 27.4%, with 26.6% for males and 27.9% for females.
Manipur has an overall unemployment rate of 22.9%, with male unemployment at 19.9% and female unemployment at 27.5%.
Ladakh has an unemployment rate of 22.2%, with 11.4% for males and a considerably higher 38.3% for females.
Arunachal Pradesh reports an unemployment rate of 20.9%, with male unemployment at 21.9% and female unemployment at 19.6%.
Goa has an overall unemployment rate of 19.1%, with male unemployment at 13.2% and female unemployment at 31%.
Punjab shows an overall unemployment rate of 18.8%, with 16.7% for males and 24.5% for females.
Andhra Pradesh has an overall unemployment rate of 17.5%, with 16.4% for males and 19.7% for females.
