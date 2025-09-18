Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

India's Top 10 States with Highest Unemployment

India's Unemployment Rate Varies Significantly Across States and Union Territories: Data reveals the top 10 states in India with the highest unemployment rates.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Unemployment (Image: AI)

States with Highest Unemployment: Unemployment has been a persistent problem in India. As the world's second most populous nation, India's labour market contributes to unemployment. The major causes are rapidly growing population, a mismatch between workforce skills and the demands of modern industries, and regional disparities in economic development. Some states have significantly higher unemployment rates than others, while some have managed to provide stronger employment opportunities. Let's explore the 10 Indian states with the highest unemployment rates.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep has the highest unemployment rate in India, with an overall unemployment rate of 36.2%. This is significantly impacted by its geographical isolation and limited economic diversification.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands also register a high unemployment rate of 33.6%, further exacerbated by their remote location and dependence on tourism and agriculture.

Kerala

Kerala has an overall unemployment rate of 29.9%, with male unemployment at 19.3% and female unemployment at a significantly higher 47.9%.

Nagaland

Nagaland shows an overall unemployment rate of 27.4%, with 26.6% for males and 27.9% for females.

Manipur

Manipur has an overall unemployment rate of 22.9%, with male unemployment at 19.9% and female unemployment at 27.5%.

Ladakh

Ladakh has an unemployment rate of 22.2%, with 11.4% for males and a considerably higher 38.3% for females.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh reports an unemployment rate of 20.9%, with male unemployment at 21.9% and female unemployment at 19.6%.

Goa

Goa has an overall unemployment rate of 19.1%, with male unemployment at 13.2% and female unemployment at 31%.

Punjab

Punjab shows an overall unemployment rate of 18.8%, with 16.7% for males and 24.5% for females.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has an overall unemployment rate of 17.5%, with 16.4% for males and 19.7% for females.

List Of States and UT






























































RankState / UTOverall Unemployment Rate
1Lakshadweep36.2%
2Andaman & Nicobar Islands33.6%
3Kerala29.9%
4Nagaland27.4%
5Manipur22.9%
6Ladakh22.2%
7Arunachal Pradesh20.9%
8Goa19.1%
9Punjab18.8%
10Andhra Pradesh17.5%

