Education News

India's Top MBA Colleges Shine in Global Rankings 2026

Top MBA Colleges: Indian B-schools have performed exceptionally well in international rankings such as the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025 and LinkedIn Rankings 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

These are India’s best MBA colleges (Image Source: Gemini AI)

QS Global MBA Rankings: The QS Global MBA Rankings are an internationally recognised ranking that annually publishes a list of the world's best Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes. It is published by the British organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). The 2026 edition (QS Global MBA Rankings 2026) is the latest evaluation of top business schools and university-based MBA programmes worldwide.

Ranking of Indian Colleges

In the list released on Wednesday, IIM Bangalore climbed one position to 52nd, maintaining its lead among Indian institutions. Along with IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad secured 58th place globally, while IIM Calcutta achieved 64th place. These placements ensure India's consistent presence among the world's most sought-after MBA programmes.

Number One MBA College

According to the list released by the Financial Times, in terms of global ranking, IIM Bangalore is ranked 28th worldwide, while IIM Ahmedabad is ranked 34th. The title of world number one has been awarded to the University of St Gallen, Switzerland.

See List






























































Rank in IndiaCollege NameGlobal Ranking
1IIM Bangalore52
2IIM Ahmedabad58
3IIM Calcutta64
4IIM Indore151-200
5IIM Kozhikode201-250
6IIM Lucknow201-250
7Woxsen School of Business201-250
8IIM Udaipur251-300
9XLRI Xavier School of Management251-300
10IIFT Delhi301+

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 08:35 am

English News / Education News / India's Top MBA Colleges Shine in Global Rankings 2026
