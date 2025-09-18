India's Top MBA Colleges Shine in Global Rankings 2026

QS Global MBA Rankings: The QS Global MBA Rankings are an internationally recognised ranking that annually publishes a list of the world's best Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes. It is published by the British organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). The 2026 edition (QS Global MBA Rankings 2026) is the latest evaluation of top business schools and university-based MBA programmes worldwide.
In the list released on Wednesday, IIM Bangalore climbed one position to 52nd, maintaining its lead among Indian institutions. Along with IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad secured 58th place globally, while IIM Calcutta achieved 64th place. These placements ensure India's consistent presence among the world's most sought-after MBA programmes.
According to the list released by the Financial Times, in terms of global ranking, IIM Bangalore is ranked 28th worldwide, while IIM Ahmedabad is ranked 34th. The title of world number one has been awarded to the University of St Gallen, Switzerland.
|Rank in India
|College Name
|Global Ranking
|1
|IIM Bangalore
|52
|2
|IIM Ahmedabad
|58
|3
|IIM Calcutta
|64
|4
|IIM Indore
|151-200
|5
|IIM Kozhikode
|201-250
|6
|IIM Lucknow
|201-250
|7
|Woxsen School of Business
|201-250
|8
|IIM Udaipur
|251-300
|9
|XLRI Xavier School of Management
|251-300
|10
|IIFT Delhi
|301+