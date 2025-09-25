India's Top Pharmacy Colleges: Excellent Placement Records

Best Pharmacy Colleges In India: The trend of Pharmacy has grown rapidly in India. Pharmacy has become a growing career option. Many young students pursue a career in this field after the 12th standard. Due to the expansion of the healthcare sector and research and development of new medicines, the demand for skilled professionals in this field is constantly increasing. This is the reason why every year a large number of students look for top colleges to pursue courses like B.Pharm, M.Pharm, and Pharm.D. But do you know which is the best pharmacy college in the country? Let's find out.
According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF 2025 report, Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, is at the top of this list. This institution is consistently considered the best pharmacy institution in India. This university is not only famous for its studies and research quality but also provides excellent placement opportunities to its graduates. Jamia Hamdard was established in 1989 and since then, this university has been making significant contributions in the field of health and pharmaceutical education. In the NIRF ranking 2024, this institution also received first place in the pharmacy category.
The university's "School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (SPER)" has made its mark both nationally and internationally. Here, students benefit from modern labs, research facilities, and industry-oriented training. Jamia Hamdard University offers courses in pharmacy from undergraduate to doctoral levels. These include Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) - Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacognosy, various specialisations, Pharm.D, and Ph.D. in Pharmacy. With the help of these courses, students can build their careers in areas such as research, clinical practice, drug manufacturing, quality control, and pharma marketing.
Jamia Hamdard University also has a good placement record. Every year, large multinational companies such as Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Ranbaxy, Mankind Pharma, and other healthcare-related companies recruit students from here. According to various reports, on average, B.Pharm graduates here get a package of ₹4 to ₹6 lakhs per annum, while M.Pharm and PhD level students are offered even higher salary packages.
Admission to pharmacy courses at Jamia Hamdard is mainly based on national-level examinations such as NEET and JEE (Main). In addition, the university also adopts a merit and interview process for some of its programmes.
If you want to pursue a career in the field of pharmacy and are looking for a good institution, this college is an excellent option.