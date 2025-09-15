IOB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2025: Salary up to Rs 90,000

IOB SO Recruitment 2025: Youth preparing for bank jobs have a great opportunity. The bank has invited applications for various Specialist Officer (SO) positions. A total of 127 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process has begun on 12 September 2025 and will continue until 3 October 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website iob.in.
Different educational qualifications have been prescribed for these positions. Candidates must possess engineering degrees, MBAs, post-graduate degrees, graduate degrees, CAs, CMAs, ICWAs, etc., depending on the post. Candidates should refer to the official notification for detailed information. Regarding the age limit for this recruitment, different age limits have been set for each position. Candidates' ages will be calculated as of 1 September 2025. Reserved categories, including SC/ST/OBC, will be given age relaxation as per rules.
Selected candidates for this recruitment will be paid different salaries depending on the position. Salaries will range from ₹64,820-₹93,960 under the MMGS II scale/grade. Under the MMGS III scale/grade, salaries will range from ₹85,920 to ₹105,280.