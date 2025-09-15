Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

IOB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2025: Salary up to Rs 90,000

Different educational qualifications have been specified for these positions. Candidates must possess degrees such as engineering degrees, MBAs, post-graduate degrees, graduate degrees, CA, CMA, and ICWA, as per the requirements of the post.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

IOB SO Recruitment 2025: Youth preparing for bank jobs have a great opportunity. The bank has invited applications for various Specialist Officer (SO) positions. A total of 127 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process has begun on 12 September 2025 and will continue until 3 October 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website iob.in.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Different educational qualifications have been prescribed for these positions. Candidates must possess engineering degrees, MBAs, post-graduate degrees, graduate degrees, CAs, CMAs, ICWAs, etc., depending on the post. Candidates should refer to the official notification for detailed information. Regarding the age limit for this recruitment, different age limits have been set for each position. Candidates' ages will be calculated as of 1 September 2025. Reserved categories, including SC/ST/OBC, will be given age relaxation as per rules.

Salary

Selected candidates for this recruitment will be paid different salaries depending on the position. Salaries will range from ₹64,820-₹93,960 under the MMGS II scale/grade. Under the MMGS III scale/grade, salaries will range from ₹85,920 to ₹105,280.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website iob.in.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the Apply Online link given in the recruitment section.
  • Now log in and fill out the application form with correct information.
  • After filling in all the details, pay the application fee.
  • Check the preview of the form before submitting the application.
  • Finally, download the form and keep a printout for future reference.

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 02:15 pm

Education News / IOB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2025: Salary up to Rs 90,000
