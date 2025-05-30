scriptISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

ISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification

ISRO vacancy: The maximum age limit for applying is 28 years, calculated as of 16 June 2025.

BharatMay 30, 2025 / 11:46 am

Patrika Desk

ISRO Recruitment 2025

ISRO Mission(Photo-ISRO Official)

ISRO Engineer Recruitment 2025: A fantastic opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for a career at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). ISRO has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Scientist and Engineer. The application process commenced on 27 May 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until 16 June 2025. The last date for submitting the application fee is 18 June 2025. Candidates will need to visit ISRO’s official website, isro.gov.in, to apply.

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for these many posts

A total of 320 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes several branches.
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – 113 posts
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical) – 160 posts
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – 44 posts
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – PRL – 2 posts
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – PRL – 1 post

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Regarding eligibility for this recruitment, applicants must possess a BE/B.Tech or equivalent degree from a recognised institution. A minimum of 65% marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10 in the relevant branch is mandatory. Only candidates with Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, or Computer Science Engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply. More information related to this vacancy can be found through this notification.

ISRO vacancy: Age Limit and Application Fee

The maximum age for application is 28 years, calculated as of 16 June 2025. Government employees, ex-servicemen, and candidates from special categories will be given age relaxation as per the rules. Regarding the application fee, each applicant must pay an application fee of ₹250, which can be paid through net banking, UPI, debit or credit card.

ISRO Careers: How to Apply

To apply, visit ISRO’s official website, isro.gov.in.
Click on the recruitment link available on the website’s homepage.
Register first and then log in.
Fill out the application form carefully.
Upload all necessary documents and pay the fee.
Keep a print copy of the form after submission.

News / Education News / ISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

Jaipur

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

in 5 hours

Harsh Patel Sentenced to 10 Years in US for Human Trafficking

World

Harsh Patel Sentenced to 10 Years in US for Human Trafficking

in 1 hour

Unnao Road Crash Kills Three of Same Family

Unnao

Unnao Road Crash Kills Three of Same Family

in 2 hours

Rahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

Bhopal

Rahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

Education News

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

in 4 hours

DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

Education News

DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

in 4 hours

HCL Recruitment: 209 Vacancies, Apply Soon!

Education News

HCL Recruitment: 209 Vacancies, Apply Soon!

16 hours ago

MP RTE Lottery Result Announced: Check Admission Status Online

Education News

MP RTE Lottery Result Announced: Check Admission Status Online

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.