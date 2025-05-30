ISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for these many posts A total of 320 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes several branches.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – 113 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical) – 160 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – 44 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – PRL – 2 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – PRL – 1 post

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Regarding eligibility for this recruitment, applicants must possess a BE/B.Tech or equivalent degree from a recognised institution. A minimum of 65% marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10 in the relevant branch is mandatory. Only candidates with Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, or Computer Science Engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply. More information related to this vacancy can be found through this notification.

ISRO vacancy: Age Limit and Application Fee The maximum age for application is 28 years, calculated as of 16 June 2025. Government employees, ex-servicemen, and candidates from special categories will be given age relaxation as per the rules. Regarding the application fee, each applicant must pay an application fee of ₹250, which can be paid through net banking, UPI, debit or credit card.