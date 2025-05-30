ISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for these many postsA total of 320 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes several branches.
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – 113 posts
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical) – 160 posts
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – 44 posts
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – PRL – 2 posts
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – PRL – 1 post
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility CriteriaRegarding eligibility for this recruitment, applicants must possess a BE/B.Tech or equivalent degree from a recognised institution. A minimum of 65% marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10 in the relevant branch is mandatory. Only candidates with Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, or Computer Science Engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply. More information related to this vacancy can be found through this notification.
ISRO vacancy: Age Limit and Application FeeThe maximum age for application is 28 years, calculated as of 16 June 2025. Government employees, ex-servicemen, and candidates from special categories will be given age relaxation as per the rules. Regarding the application fee, each applicant must pay an application fee of ₹250, which can be paid through net banking, UPI, debit or credit card.
ISRO Careers: How to ApplyTo apply, visit ISRO’s official website, isro.gov.in.
Click on the recruitment link available on the website’s homepage.
Register first and then log in.
Fill out the application form carefully.
Upload all necessary documents and pay the fee.
Keep a print copy of the form after submission.