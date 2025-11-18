ISRO Recruitment 2025: Know Qualification and Other Details

ISRO Vacancy 2025 (Image: Patrika)
ISRO Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity to get a job in ISRO has emerged for candidates who have passed UGC NET. The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), the first satellite centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on its official website iirs.gov.in from November 21, 2025. The application process for this recruitment starts on November 21, 2025, and applications can be submitted until December 14, 2025.
ISRO is one of the leading scientific institutions in the country, where researchers work directly on technology, security, and development-related projects. This recruitment at IIRS is a special opportunity for those young individuals who want to build a career in research or the scientific field. Through this recruitment, a total of 11 candidates will be selected.
To be eligible for this recruitment, candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in Water Resources, Hydrology, Civil Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Geoinformatics, Remote Sensing, GIS, ME, M.Tech, M.Sc (Engineering), M.Arch, or related subjects. Along with this, a minimum of 60 percent marks is mandatory. Only those candidates who have qualified any national-level examination conducted by institutions such as CSIR NET, UGC NET (Lectureship or Assistant Professorship), GATE, or DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER will be able to apply under the eligibility criteria.
Selected candidates for this post will be given a stipend of ₹37,000 per month. Whereas SRF will receive a stipend of ₹42,000. The fellowship will be for 2 years, which can be extended further. The maximum tenure will be up to 5 years. Candidates will be shortlisted first. After that, candidates will be selected based on an interview.
