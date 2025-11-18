ISRO Recruitment 2025: Know Qualification and Other Details

ISRO Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity to get a job in ISRO has emerged for candidates who have passed UGC NET. The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), the first satellite centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on its official website iirs.gov.in from November 21, 2025. The application process for this recruitment starts on November 21, 2025, and applications can be submitted until December 14, 2025.